World Oil Production Up In February

Ron Patterson and Guests
Summary

  • World crude oil and condensate (C+C) production increased by 524,000 barrels per day in February 2023, reaching a post-pandemic high.
  • OPEC+ produced 58% of world oil C+C production in February 2023, while non-OPEC+ nations produced 42%.
  • The future of world oil production depends on the top three producers: the USA, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, as the cumulative production of lesser producers is expected to continue declining.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

World Production

World C+C production increased by 524,000 barrels per day in February to a post-pandemic high.

World Non-OPEC production

World Non-OPEC production increased by 395,000 barrels per day in February.

Since the world C+C peaked in November 2018, to current world data in

OPEC+

World C+C Production

Non-OPEC Gainers

Non-OPEC Losers

OPEC+

World Less OPEC+

World Less OPEC+ Less USA

World Less OPEC+

Top 5 world oil producers

Top 5 world oil producers

Ron Patterson and Guests
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

