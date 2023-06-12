The S&P 500 Rises Into A Bull Market
Summary
- The S&P 500 has officially entered a bull market, rising over 20% from its bottom of 3,577.03 on 12 October 2022.
- Despite the bull market, the S&P 500 is still 10.4% below its record high closing value of 4,796.86 from 3 January 2022.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to hold the Federal Funds Rate's target range at 5.00-5.25% in June, with a potential rate hike in July.
Perhaps the biggest news of the week is that the S&P 500 (Index:SPX) rose 0.4% to close the week at 4298.86.
In doing so, it rose over 20% from its bottom of 3,577.03 on 12 October 2022. According to MarketWatch, that's enough for the rising trend for stock prices since that date to exit the bear market that began after the index peaked on 3 January 2022. The S&P 500 is now "officially" in a bull market.
Although it now qualifies as a bull market, the S&P 500 is still some 10.4% below its record-high closing value of 4,796.86 from 3 January 2022.
We find the index's trajectory continues to put it well within the redzone forecast range in the latest update for 2023-Q2's alternative futures chart. That forecast range continues to anticipate an upward trajectory for the index through the end of the quarter.
With that said, here are the market-moving headlines for the week that was:
Monday, 5 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Defense spending lifts US factory orders in April
- U.S. services sector slows in May; prices paid gauge falls to three-year low - ISM survey
- Analysis-US hotel developers run out of cash as construction lending dries up
- Oil rises on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts from July
- US banks could face 20% boost to capital requirements - WSJ
- Bigger trouble developing in China
- ECB minions see reason to keep hiking rates despite slowing Eurozone economy:
- S&P 500 ends lower as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes
Tuesday, 6 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger stimulus, currency support developing in China:
- JapanGov minions rolling out new fiscal stimulus:
- ECB minions getting desired results from interest rate hikes:
- US stocks end up as Fed, CPI loom large next week
Wednesday, 7 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions expected to take first ever break in rate hike cycle next week:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Central bankers still excited to keep hiking rates as they get desired results:
- ECB minions thinking rate hikes are taking too long to deliver desired results:
- S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower as traders cash in on latest megacap rally
Thursday, 8 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ minions traumatized by decades of deflation want to keep never-ending stimulus alive:
- Eurozone "technical" recession confirmed:
- Wall Street ends up amid record low volatility ahead of eventful week
Friday, 9 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in China, stimulus showing some effects:
- BOJ minions claim to be happy to see inflation, will keep never-ending stimulus alive:
- Nasdaq, Dow eke out weekly gains, S&P 500 pushes further into bull market
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Federal Reserve will hold the Federal Funds Rate's target range at 5.00-5.25% when it meets on Wednesday, June 14. But that will change six weeks later, when the Fed's Open Market Committee is expected to hike rates up to a target range of 5.25-5.50% on 26 July (2023-Q3). Based on its current projections, that will mark the peak for the Fed's rate hike cycle that began in March 2022. After that, the FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will initiate a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals to address recessionary conditions in the U.S. economy starting in November (2023-Q4).
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool estimate of the real GDP growth rate for current quarter of 2023-Q2 bubbled up to +2.2% from the +2.0% growth rate it forecast a week earlier.
