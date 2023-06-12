Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The S&P 500 Rises Into A Bull Market

Ironman at Political Calculations
Summary

  • The S&P 500 has officially entered a bull market, rising over 20% from its bottom of 3,577.03 on 12 October 2022.
  • Despite the bull market, the S&P 500 is still 10.4% below its record high closing value of 4,796.86 from 3 January 2022.
  • The Federal Reserve is expected to hold the Federal Funds Rate's target range at 5.00-5.25% in June, with a potential rate hike in July.

Perhaps the biggest news of the week is that the S&P 500 (Index:SPX) rose 0.4% to close the week at 4298.86.

In doing so, it rose over 20% from its bottom of 3,577.03 on 12 October 2022. According to MarketWatch, that's enough

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q2 - Standard Model (m=+1.5 from 9 March 2023) - Snapshot on 9 Jun 2023

