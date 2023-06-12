The S&P 500 Rises Into A Bull Market

Kameleon007

Perhaps the biggest news of the week is that the S&P 500 (Index:SPX) rose 0.4% to close the week at 4298.86.

In doing so, it rose over 20% from its bottom of 3,577.03 on 12 October 2022. According to MarketWatch, that's enough for the rising trend for stock prices since that date to exit the bear market that began after the index peaked on 3 January 2022. The S&P 500 is now "officially" in a bull market.

Although it now qualifies as a bull market, the S&P 500 is still some 10.4% below its record-high closing value of 4,796.86 from 3 January 2022.

We find the index's trajectory continues to put it well within the redzone forecast range in the latest update for 2023-Q2's alternative futures chart. That forecast range continues to anticipate an upward trajectory for the index through the end of the quarter.

While we find the wire service does generally very good work, when its editors' objectivity goes off the rails, it needs to be pointed out. In this case, because it created a need for us to identify additional news sources that are more capable of objectively presenting relevant market news, we can now recommend sources like Seeking Alpha's Trending News section and Morningstar's Market News' aggregation of other market wire news services for their less slanted presentation.

With that said, here are the market-moving headlines for the week that was:

Monday, 5 June 2023

Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Thursday, 8 June 2023

Friday, 9 June 2023

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Federal Reserve will hold the Federal Funds Rate's target range at 5.00-5.25% when it meets on Wednesday, June 14. But that will change six weeks later, when the Fed's Open Market Committee is expected to hike rates up to a target range of 5.25-5.50% on 26 July (2023-Q3). Based on its current projections, that will mark the peak for the Fed's rate hike cycle that began in March 2022. After that, the FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will initiate a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals to address recessionary conditions in the U.S. economy starting in November (2023-Q4).

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool estimate of the real GDP growth rate for current quarter of 2023-Q2 bubbled up to +2.2% from the +2.0% growth rate it forecast a week earlier.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.