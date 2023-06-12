LYagovy/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

With rescheduling seemingly inevitable, and rumors of congressional attention on the rise, now is an excellent time to look for the potential long-term winners of the cannabis sector. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is one of the very few companies in the industry that has managed to find a viable business model. This most recent quarterly report didn't contain the large unusual expenses of the previous one, so their financial statements have renormalized since my last article. I still rate Green Thumb Industries as a Buy.

Company Background

Green Thumb Industries was founded in 2014 and is currently the third largest cannabis company in the United States by revenue. They are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and have operations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and others. Their dispensaries carry a variety of brand names, including Rise, Essence, and The Clinic.

Green Thumb has a vertically integrated business model. This means they control every aspect of the cannabis production process from cultivation to distribution. In each state they want to operate in, they set up both dispensaries and in-state growers to support them.

This business model comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. The company will never have to worry about being cut off from its supply. However, this also means that expansion requires a rather large amount of capital expenditure. And because they are exposed to the risk of production, they will prosper during times when the price of cannabis is high and suffer when the price of cannabis is low.

The Coming Price War

Rescheduling will do two very important things. The removal of the 280e tax obligation will be a boon for the industry, and the federal restriction to moving cannabis across state lines will go away. The 50 separate markets that currently make up the U.S. ecosystem will all effectively become one market. States like Washington, which currently have laws that prohibit the sale of cannabis that is grown out of state, have already set up protections for their in-state producers. Most of the rest of the states have not.

Cannabis Prices By State (Matej Mikulic - Statista)

The vertically integrated multi-state operators are accustomed to operating as quasi-monopolies; they are used to having significant, but not total control over both price and supply. I believe that once it is allowed to be shipped across state lines, the price of wholesale cannabis in the United States is going to be pushed down toward Oregon's levels. Producers in a state like Illinois are going to struggle when the price drops from around $350 per ounce to around $210. Since their operating costs are unlikely to also fall, I do not expect that the producers in the states with more expensive cannabis will be able to perform well once the product they grow is worth roughly 40% less.

Canna Cabana Prices (Johnny Stonks)

It is possible that the situation gets even worse. In Canada, consumers are already buying cannabis for as little as $100 CAD ($75 USD) per ounce for high quality flower. If competition in the Unites States becomes fierce enough, it's going to begin looking like the Canadian market. The situation has the potential to become even worse still if Canadian producers are ever allowed to ship their ultra-cheap cannabis into the United States. How well should we expect all these vertically integrated companies to perform once the retail price of cannabis is below their present cost of production?

Fortunately for Green Thumb, they already have some of the best margins in the industry. When the sector-wide price war breaks out, they will suffer less than their competitors. This should give them additional flexibility when the time comes to adjust to the new environment.

Financials

In Q4 2022, Green Thumb experienced uncharacteristically large costs and posted a loss of $51.2M due to an $88.5M non-cash impairment related to its Nevada operations. During most quarters, Green Thumb experiences income from unusual items in the $40M to $60M range. Instead of having unusual item income falling in its normal range, during Q4 2022 their unusual items posted a loss of $58.6M. This most recent quarter income from unusual items fell back into the $40M to $60M range, coming in at $43M. This means some of the data points for that quarter are outliers compared to their correlating trends, so those values should be ignored.

Q4 2022 Earnings Report (Green Thumb Industries)

The pace of revenue growth has slacked off in recent quarters. While not exactly alarming, EBITDA and operating income have both been slowly declining over the last four quarters.

GTBIF Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

As I stated earlier, their margins are some of the best in the industry. The last three quarters have seen gross margins of around 50% and operating margins in the high teens. As of the most recent quarter, gross margins were at 50.18%, operating was at 17.79%, and net was at 3.66%.

GTBIF Quarterly Margins (By Author)

The share count has been slowly growing. In Q3 2020 total common shares outstanding was at 213M, by Q1 2023 that had risen to 236.8M. This represents a 11.17% rise in share count. Over that same time period operating income rose and then fell, but started at $37.2M in Q3 2020 and ended at $44.2M. This represents an 18.82% rise in operating income. While I would find them a far more attractive investment if the difference between these two trends were larger, for as long as income growth outpaces share count growth this dilution can be viewed as accretive.

GTBIF Share Count vs. Cash vs Income (By Author)

Green Thumb currently has a manageable debt obligation when compared to operating income, but their debt situation is slowly getting worse.

GTBIF Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

When comparing total debt to annual operating income, I like to see the ratio come in below 3x. Since this chart is on a quarterly basis, the threshold where a company's debt makes them unattractive is 12x. Green Thumb is currently sitting at a 12.24x, this would be less concerning if the ratio wasn't trending higher.

GTBIF Quarterly Total Debt vs Operating Income (By Author)

Total equity was consistently rising during 2021, but has remained fairly flat since then.

GTBIF Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

Unlike most of the rest of the cannabis industry, Green Thumb typically maintains positive returns. Even while treating Q4 2022 as an outlier and ignoring it, the trend here is that returns have been slowly decreasing. Using data from their most recent earnings report I calculated a ROIC of 0.41%, a ROCE of 1.98%, and ROE of 0.54%. Note that all of these return values are quarterly. I typically consider annual returns above 10% (2.4% quarterly) to be attractive. Their returns will improve significantly once the 280e tax obligation is removed.

GTBIF Quarterly Returns (By Author)

Since Green Thumb is currently operating under the 280e tax obligation, and that is expected to go away at some point in the future, it is important to try to get a sense of what their financials might look like without the tax obligation. The following two charts show what the company would look like if they didn't have to pay income taxes. Note, the true result of the removal of 280e is that their income taxes will go down dramatically, but not to zero.

GTBIF Quarterly Revenue Without Taxes (By Author)

Their net margins look significantly more attractive if taxes are ignored. These should also translate to attractive values for returns.

GTBIF Quarterly Margins Without Taxes (By Author)

Valuation

As of Jun 9th 2023, Green Thumb Industries had a market capitalization of $1.83B and traded for $7.80 per share. With a forward P/E of 35.09x, a forward EV/EBIT of 11.36x, and a forward Price/Cash flow of 7.65x, I view them as slightly undervalued.

GTBIF Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

If cannabis is rescheduled into the 3-5 range, then I am expecting that prices across the United States will drop down toward Oregon's price levels. This should take several months to play out.

While I am expecting that the United States will reschedule cannabis to somewhere in the 3-5 range, if they give it the same treatment as tobacco or alcohol and it is removed from the list of controlled substances entirely, then Canadian producers will be able to flood the United States with their ultra-cheap cannabis. The results will be devastating for all of the U.S. based producers.

Catalysts

The removal of 280e will be game changing for the cannabis industry. The entire United States sector will immediately become more profitable. New money will flow into the most attractive companies. Valuations across the sector will improve.

I am listing this in the Catalysts section, but really it's anti-climatic. The longer the U.S. government takes on rescheduling, the better position it places Green Thumb in comparison to most of its peers. With most of the sector drowning in their own operating costs, and Green Thumb posting positive net income, they can afford to be patient.

Conclusions

Overall, Green Thumb ranks quite highly on my very short list of potential long-term winners for the cannabis sector. Their post rescheduling financials look like they are going to be extremely appealing. If their returns were stable instead of declining, or if their Debt/Income ratio weren't increasing, I would consider Green Thumb a Strong Buy instead of a Buy. Once the 280e tax burden is removed and they are allowed to pay taxes like a normal company, they should experience an immediate rise in both earnings per share and valuation.

I have been studying the cannabis sector for a couple of years now and Green Thumb is clearly one of the most competitive companies in the United States. I believe MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) is also going to do well long-term. I also believe Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF) will as well. Up in Canada's more mature market where bankruptcies are common and dilution is rampant, I think Organigram is the closest thing to an investible producer, and I believe High Tide (HITI) has established itself as the single most competitive business model in the industry.

I do not currently own any shares of GTBIF, but when the news of rescheduling eventually arrives, I will check my notes on their relative margins and estimated long-term growth rates and then build myself a mini-ETF with shares of the companies I think have the most long-term competitive advantage. I may also buy LEAPS calls on several of the ETFs (YOLO)(MJ)(MSOS). The way the situation is now, if rescheduling were to arrive tomorrow, Green Thumb would become one of the most heavily weighted assets in my cannabis portfolio, second only to High Tide.

