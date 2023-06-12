Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RIP The 60/40 Portfolio, It's Time Now For Hedged Aggression

Jun. 12, 2023 9:12 PM ETSPXL, BIZD, JEPI, FTRI, IHDG
Michael Gettings profile picture
Michael Gettings
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The buy-and-hold 60-40 portfolio has been a catastrophe over the last 18 months. When both stocks and bonds fell precipitously, they discredited the concept.
  • Floating rate treasuries and quality corporates pay 5% now with virtually no credit or rate risk. They are now the backbone of my portfolio.
  • High-yield dividend stocks, paying about 10% form the mezzanine; I can cut drawdowns there by judicious VIX-based exits about 6% of the time.
  • Outsized gains come from hedged positions in SPXL, a 3X-leveraged S&P ETF. Puts limit tail risk and VIX-based metrics trigger exits about 15% of the time.
  • A nominal 60%-20%-20% respective split of these three portfolio segments can provide double-digit returns with 5% drawdown risk, higher or lower for alternative risk appetites.
  Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of EZV Algorithms get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate.

Motivational and inspirational wording.

Coompia77

Why I’m Writing Today

I’m writing this article because I’ve reached a pivot point in portfolio strategy, and I’d like to share my thinking. A strategy pivot does not necessarily portend a stock market pivot, but risk conditions have changed substantially

18 Months S&P

S&P Last 18 Months (Fidelity)

Money Supply, M1 & M2

Money Supply, M1 & M2 (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

CEO Confidence Survey

CEO Confidence Survey (Conference Board)

Portfolio Segments & Risk Characteristics

Portfolio Segments & Risk Characteristics (Michael Gettings)

High-Yield Dividend Basket

High-Yield Dividend Basket (Michael Gettings / Fidelity)

Monte Carlo, Low IV Market

Monte Carlo, Low IV Market (Michael Gettings)

Monte Carlo, High-IV Markets

Monte Carlo, High-IV Markets (Michael Gettings)

Portfolio, Risks & Returns

Portfolio, Risks & Returns (Michael Gettings)

