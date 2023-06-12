Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Reservoir Media: No Buying Opportunity

Jun. 12, 2023 9:44 PM ETReservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
271 Followers

Summary

  • Reservoir Media's Q4 FY23 revenues declined by 1% due to poor performance in its music publishing segment, and its net income for FY23 was $2.7 million compared to $13.1 million in FY22.
  • The stock is considered overvalued, with a high net debt of $296.6 million and a weak technical chart, making it unattractive for investment.
  • A hold rating is assigned to RSVR due to its modest growth rate, high valuation, and the risk of digital piracy affecting the music industry.
Podcast on the go

stockstudioX/E+ via Getty Images

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) works as a music publishing company. They operate in two segments: Recorded music and Music publishing. In the Recorded music segment, they engage in the marketing and licensing of the music catalogs and the discovery and development of recording artists. In

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
271 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.