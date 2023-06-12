Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography/E+ via Getty Images

Financials continue to suffer compared to the S&P 500’s robust 2023 return. The Financials Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is down by more than 15% versus the broad market, but I see improvement in one large-cap capital markets name.

I have a buy rating on Blackstone (NYSE:BX). Its valuation looks attractive while technicals have improved from earlier this year.

The Financial Fallout: XLF Sags vs SPY in 2023

According to Bank of America Global Research, BX is the largest alternative asset manager globally. Blackstone, which debuted on the NYSE in 2007, manages investments and provides services across four operating segments, including Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit, and Hedge Fund Solutions.

The New York-based $103 billion market cap Asset Management and Custody Banks industry company within the Financials sector trades at a high 107.8 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 4.4% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

BX reported a strong quarter back in March. Fundraising activity of $40 billion came in hot, driven up by strength in credit and, surprisingly, real estate. It helped assuage concerns over the firm’s commercial real estate exposure. Overall, EPS verified at $0.97, a $0.02 beat, while total revenue came in at $2.49 billion, slightly better than expected. Strong equity and fixed-income markets resulted in an 8% jump in total assets under management. But in the bigger picture, the long-term earnings trajectory is robust. Key risks include a softer capital market landscape should a recession hit and adverse regulatory changes.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a robust pace through the next several quarters. Per-share profits are expected to top $6 in the out year before climbing to nearly $8 by 2025. This’s year modest decline in operating EPS suggests we are near trough earnings, so a high P/E is warranted. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is less sanguine, though. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise commensurate with earnings. Following a modest rally in the last three months, shares now trade at 20x forward estimates (non-GAAP) while Blackstone’s yield is above the sector median and near its 5-year average.

Blackstone: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

I view that a fair price to pay for Blackstone is not far from current levels. Earlier this year I was optimistic about the valuation scenario, suggesting the intrinsic value was near $95. With more clarity on the longer-term outlook with positive fundraising trends, if we assume $5.20 of next-12-month EPS and a 20x P/E (in line with its 5-year mean), shares should be near $104, so I continue to like the valuation.

BX: Strong Growth Ahead Suggests a Valuation Premium

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings report date of Thursday, July 20 BMO. Before that, Michael Chae, CFO is slated to present at the Morgan Stanley 14th Annual US Financials Payments & CRE Conference 2023 in New York Monday through Wednesday this week.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Options Angle

Blackstone is always one of the early reporters. Digging into the upcoming Q2 release, data from Options Research & Technology Services (ORATS) shows a consensus EPS forecast of $0.94, which would be a steep 37% drop from $1.49 of per-share earnings reported in the same quarter a year ago. I expected a beat as the asset manager has topped estimates in each of the previous 12 reports while shares have a mixed reaction history.

With implied volatility hovering barely above 30, the stock isn’t expected to move much. Hence, the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the July report has priced in a small 4.3% swing post-earnings. If we see a hiccup in capital markets, volatility should spike, so going long options here could be a cheap way to play future moves. But let’s identify some key price points on the chart first.

BX: Muted Volatility, Trough Earnings Near

The Technical Take

In my previous report, I had a dour outlook BX technically. Shares were in an established downtrend channel. Now, though, there are growing signs that an upside breakout is near. Notice in the chart below that the stock is now consolidating – not trending down – in a symmetrical triangle with an apex nearing. A rally above $95, the April peak, would help confirm a breakout.

And I would like to see that take place on high volume on a weekly closing basis. A break under $80, though, would suggest that the bears have regained control. I also like that the pattern since Q4 last year now resembles a bearish to bullish rounded bottom reversal. But we want to see that breakout.

Overall, the technical situation is much better and almost bullish.

Blackstone: Bullish Reversal Taking Shape

The Bottom Line

I am upgrading Blackstone to a buy. The valuation continues to look sporty, while the technical perspective has improved and is suggestive of a breakout soon.