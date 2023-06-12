Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Eurozone's Improving Inflation Outlook Could Leave The ECB Behind The Curve

Summary

  • Slowly but surely, the inflation outlook for the eurozone is improving.
  • Headline inflation is normalising, but persistent core inflation is complicating things.
  • While this remains the case, the European Central Bank will continue hiking interest rates – but for how long?

Inflation is moving in the right direction, but will core inflation remain stubborn?

Headline inflation has come down sharply and is widely expected to continue to fall over the months ahead. The decline in natural gas prices has been

Core Inflation

Services Inflation

Note: reopening inflation consists of recreational & cultural services, restaurants & hotels, clothing & footwear, package holidays, and transport services

Eurozone Inflation

Business Expectations

Note: We included the following sectors in the “direct sales to households” category: retail, food products, motor vehicles, wearing apparel, furniture, land transport and transport via pipelines, telecommunications, travel agency and related activities and computer, electronic and optical products. See Business price expectations show no quick turnaround for eurozone core inflation

