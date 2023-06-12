Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference (Transcript)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC.PK) Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference Call June 12, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aron Levine - President, Preferred Banking

Holly O’Neill - President, Retail Banking

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Thanks everybody for joining us this afternoon. I do have the disclosure, then I’ll get into intros. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. The taking of photographs and use of recording devices is also not allowed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

Okay. With that out of the way, I am delighted to have with us this afternoon Aron Levine and Holly O’Neill, Co-Heads of the Consumer business.

Aron Levine

Good to be here. Thanks, Betsy.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

Yes. Thanks so much for joining us. I wanted to start off with asking a question, an overview question of the consumer strategy. And maybe just dig in a little bit to how we should differentiate between retail and preferred banking. And so maybe, Aron, we can walk through preferred banking strategy and then Holly will reflect over to you. Okay.

Aron Levine

Yes. Thanks, Betsy. Good afternoon, everybody. Let me start maybe with a real quick, just high level of consumer. So remember, we serve 66 million customers around the country. We are U.S. based only. We have about $1.67 trillion in assets, about $1 trillion in deposits, $30 billion roughly in loans and another $375 billion in investment. So that’s what makes up the consumer business. We do operate in two key segments, preferred retail, which we’ll talk about in a second. Because our model is very relationship focused, and that’s been probably the north star for us over the last 10 years, is turning the consumer business into a relationship model. We focus on having a leading digital presence, and we

