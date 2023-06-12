Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Procter & Gamble: Stable Prospects But Likely Baked In

Jun. 12, 2023 11:22 PM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)
LD Investments
Summary

  • Steady growth in Q3 2023 by Healthcare, and Fabric & Home Care segments.
  • Near-term tailwinds from China re-opening and moderating inflation. FY 2023 organic sales growth guidance increased.
  • Medium-term positives include beauty expansion and productivity gains in marketing and supply chain.

Procter & Gamble Report Sales Surge Of 6 Percent, Strongest Since 2006

Mario Tama

American consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) continues to deliver steady results. Prospects are stable but likely baked into the stock.

Q3 2023: continued organic sales growth , momentum led by Healthcare, and Fabric & Homecare segments

Procter & Gamble Q3 2023 performance by segment

Procter & Gamble

Analyst rating Procter & Gamble

WSJ

P&G valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

LD Investments
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

