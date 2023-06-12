Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Edwards Lifesciences: Slowly Approaching Its Intrinsic Value

Summary

  • Edwards Lifesciences is still reporting solid top-line growth in Q1/23 but the bottom line declined and fiscal 2022 also saw low growth rates.
  • Aside from actual growth rates in the last few quarters, Edwards Lifesciences is a high-quality business with a wide economic moat based on patents and switching costs.
  • For the years to come, analysts as well as management are expecting double-digit growth rates again.
  • Even when considering double-digit growth rates, EW stock still seems to be a bit overvalued and not a good investment.

Herzklappenchirurgie Kardiologie für Patienten im Krankenhaus. Bereiten Sie die Transkatheter-Aortenklappenimplantation in der Hand des Arztes vor. Isoliert auf weißem Hintergrund.

asikkk/iStock via Getty Images

So far, I covered Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) twice on Seeking Alpha - and in both cases I was rather cautious about the stock as an investment. My first article was published in April 2021 - and

Edward Sciences: 2023 Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences 2022 Investor Conference Prese

Edward Lifescience: Constantly growing revenue

Edwards Lifesciences Annual Report 2022

Edwards Lifesciences: EPS consensus estimates

EPS consensus estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (Seeking Alpha)

Edwards Lifesciences: Significant Global Market Opportunity

Edwards Lifesciences 2022 Investor Conference Prese

Rapidly growing aging population increases in the United States

Edwards Lifesciences 2022 Investor Conference Prese

Population projections for Europe

Our World in Data

Population projections in United States

Our World in Data

Potential to automate different skills in different industries

McKinsey

Edwards Lifesciences: Gross margin, operating margin, return on invested capital

Edwards Lifesciences: Margins and Profitability (Author's work)

Edwards Lifesciences: Share Buyback Activity

Edwards Lifesciences 2022 Investor Conference Prese

