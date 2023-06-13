Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hongkong Land Is Still Our Asian SWAN

Tudor Invest Holdings
Summary

  • Hongkong Land Limited is a real estate investment company with a diverse portfolio of properties in prime locations, benefiting from China's economic recovery and interest rate reductions.
  • The company has a strong balance sheet, with a net debt reduction and a share buyback program, while paying consistent dividends of $0.22 per share for the last five years.
  • Despite its value investment potential, HKHGF could be a value trap, but investors can enjoy a dividend yield of 5.14% while waiting for the market to recognize its true value.

Panorama of Victoria Harbor of Hong Kong at sunny day

JoeyCheung

Hong Kong Land Ltd. logo

Hongkong Land Ltd. logo (Hongkong Land Ltd)

Investment Case

As real estate is the core of our investment assets, we need to have a good understanding of the why, what, and where of these investments.

  • Why own real estate?
Hong Kong Land geographical distribution of rental income FY 2022

Hongkong Land geographical distribution of rental income FY 2022 (Data from Hongkong Land, graph by TIH)

Hong Kong Land capital management

Hongkong Land capital management (Hongkong Land FY 2022 Presentation)

Hong Kong Land net debt over the last few years

Hongkong Land net debt over the last few years (Hongkong Land FY 2022 Presentation)

Hong Kong Land widening gap between NAV/share and share price end of 2022

Hongkong Land widening gap between NAV/share and share price end of 2022 (Data from Hongkong Land, graph by TIH)

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HKHGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long Hong Kong Land on Singapore Stock Exchange

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

