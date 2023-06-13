Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Acadian Timber: Pricing The U.S. Housing Weakness (Downgrade To Hold)

Jun. 13, 2023 12:27 AM ETAcadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF), ADN:CA
Mare Evidence Lab
Summary

  • Acadian Timber's Q1 2023 EBITDA missed estimates due to contractor challenges and warm weather in Maine, impacting harvest levels and margins.
  • FCFs were not sufficient to cover the quarterly dividend payment, and carbon credits monetization was further delayed.
  • Our 12-month outlook remains rather mixed on the US housing market. Therefore, we moved our rating to an equal-weight valuation.

Dmitr1ch/iStock via Getty Images

In 2023, the Forest Products sector showed signs of promise (NBSK and average pulp price are stabilizing); however, the sector is notoriously cyclical with rather accentuated moves. Perfect timing is typically elusive and the US housing market's

Mare Evidence Lab's past analysis

Acadian Timber Q1 Financials in a Snap

Acadian Timber - harvesting detail

Carbon Credit update

Carbon Credit forecast

Acadian labor shortages

Mare Evidence Lab
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

