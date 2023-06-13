Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Etsy: Appeal Is Fading Fast (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 13, 2023 12:36 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.12K Followers

Summary

  • Etsy's stock has sunk 20% year to date and is more than two-thirds below its peak, with GMS trends crumbling and margins wobbling.
  • The company's revenue growth is being held up by one-time factors, such as a seller fee increase and advertising, but underlying GMS trends do not show a path back to fundamental growth.
  • Etsy's niche popularity during the pandemic may not be sustainable amid tighter spending conditions, and the company's profitability is stuck at relatively low levels without significant growth rates.
  • The company's high-teens adjusted EBITDA multiple isn't supported by current fundamental trends.

Etsy IPO Opens On Nasdaq

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment

There has been a sea change in tech platforms that were hyper-popular during the pandemic versus sustaining that strength now. Amid tightening macroeconomic conditions and consumers exercising more caution over spending, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) has seen

Chart
Data by YCharts

Etsy Q1 trends

Etsy Q1 trends (Etsy Q1 investor presentation)

Etsy revenue bridge

Etsy revenue bridge (Etsy Q1 investor presentation)

Etsy adjusted EBITDA

Etsy adjusted EBITDA (Etsy Q1 investor presentation)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.12K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.