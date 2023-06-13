Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple's Vision Pro Does Not Fall Far From Steve Jobs' Legacy

Jun. 13, 2023 9:29 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)META1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Apple has proven why the stock deserves its premium valuations, attributed to Tim Cook successfully carrying on Steve Jobs' legacy.
  • His crystal clear understanding of marketing strategies also fully demonstrated Vision Pro's endless capabilities in multiple use cases, one that has oddly been neglected by META's Quest.
  • With impressive specifications and spatial experience (think Tom Cruise from Minority Report or Tony Stark from Iron Man), it has likely been designed as the next-gen computer - MacBook/ Mac Pro.
  • Combined with the sustained buybacks retiring significant shares, there are many reasons why the AAPL stock remains a stellar store of value compared to the SPY and gold.
  • Nonetheless, with the stock already retesting the 2022 resistance levels of $180s, we do not recommend anyone to chase the Vision Pro induced rally here.

Apple CEO Jobs Delivers Keynote At Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

We have previously covered Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in May 2023, suggesting the stock's safe haven status against the market-wide destruction observed in the FAAMG stocks and the S&P 500 Index. Thanks to its strategic outsourcing to

AAPL Revolutionizing The Personal Device Market For Good

In case anyone forgot how Nokia's phones look like (GreenBot)

AAPL & META's Similar Offerings But Different Marketing Strategy

AAPL & META

AAPL 3Y Stock Price

TradingView

AAPL 10Y EV/Revenue, Market Cap/ FCF, and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

AAPL 2Y Stock Price

TradingView

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

