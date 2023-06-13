Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Can The Federal Reserve Afford A Pause In Interest Rate Hikes?

Jun. 13, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Victor Li profile picture
Victor Li
16 Followers

Summary

  • Mixed economic signals have made the Federal Reserve’s job more difficult and now Fed officials are divided on whether to continue to raise rates at this week’s FOMC Meeting.
  • Inflation is on a downtrend, but core inflation remains above 5%, and monetary policy rules suggest rates are still below the terminal Federal Funds Rate.
  • If the Fed does decide to pause their interest rate hikes at the upcoming FOMC meeting, it’s crucial that they clearly communicate the conditions for resuming the rate hikes.

Interest Rates

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Ever since the Federal Reserve began aggressively tightening monetary policy in March of 2022, economic forecasters were certain that a recession was imminent. After all, history was on their side. The index of leading economic indicators was

This article was written by

Victor Li profile picture
Victor Li
16 Followers
Victor Li is Professor of Economics at the Villanova School of Business. He was previously Senior Economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and on the economics faculty at Penn State University and Princeton University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.