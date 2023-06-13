Can The Federal Reserve Afford A Pause In Interest Rate Hikes?

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Ever since the Federal Reserve began aggressively tightening monetary policy in March of 2022, economic forecasters were certain that a recession was imminent. After all, history was on their side. The index of leading economic indicators was continuing to fall and the treasury yield curve was extremely inverted, proving their point. A recession has never been avoided in the aftermath of such an aggressive cycle of interest rate hikes.

Yet the labor market continues to show resilience, with an unemployment rate of 3.7% hovering near 50-year lows and 339,000 net jobs created in April. Additionally, job vacancy rates have increased, with more than 1.5 jobs available for every unemployed person, and the consumer confidence numbers have increased in 8 of the last 10 months. Unfortunately, overall GDP growth has slowed from the previous two quarters; however, the annualized growth rate of 1.6% is still higher than what was seen in the last quarter of 2022.

These mixed economic signals has made the Federal Reserve’s job much more difficult — and the burning question on everyone’s minds as we approach the June FOMC meeting is: “has inflation been tamed enough for the Fed to pause rates?”

The CPI inflation rate, a key economic indicator, is currently sitting just under 5% which is the lowest rate of increase seen over the last 12 months. The average monthly inflation rate over the past 6 months has been 0.3%, annualizing to 3.3%. These numbers are encouraging and show that the rate of inflation continues on a downtrend. Tuesday’s CPI numbers for last month, which comes before the Fed’s decision, will show whether this downtrend continues.

Fed officials are now divided on whether to continue to raise rates or pause at this week’s FOMC meeting. Some, like Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have voiced support for a pause and believe that the effects of the monetary tightening already implemented will continue to lower inflation and slow economic growth. Others, such as Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, believe that there isn’t a compelling enough reason to not raise rates at the upcoming meeting, given the current inflation rate.

A compromise, suggested by Fed Governor and Vice Chair nominee Philip Jefferson, is to “skip” the rate hike and to see what unfolds. Under this scenario, monetary policy will have to be dependent on upcoming data that’s set to release in the coming weeks. While on the surface, the “skip” approach seems reasonable, the Fed has to proceed with caution for several reasons.

First, although inflation is heading towards the right direction, the core inflation rate is still above 5%. So, unless the Fed is using other measures to account why inflation is lower than what the headline numbers indicate, they can’t avoid the fact that the current rate is well above their 2% target.

Second, monetary policy rules, such as the Taylor Rule, which use SPF and Federal Reserve forecasts, suggest that we are still between 50 and 200 basis points from the terminal Federal Funds Rate.

Third, monetary policy works best when it’s systematic and predictable. Typically, this would involve an orderly policy tightening cycle followed by a steady normalization of rates. A “skip and see” approach can introduce uncertainty into monetary policy by creating the wrong expectations. For example, pausing the rate hikes at this time can lead to the anticipation that the Fed is done. An unexpectedly bad inflation report can cause the Fed to reverse course, and such a shock can lead to both economic and financial market instability. During the stagflation of the 1970s, the Fed lifted their foot from the petal after an initial inflation surge appeared to have suppressed, only to have it resurface and peak at a much higher level by the end of the decade.

If the Fed does decide to pause their interest rate hikes at the upcoming FOMC meeting, it’s crucial that they communicate the conditions under which they’ll be resuming the hikes. Such transparency is essential to anchor inflation expectations. Otherwise, any policy surprises will lead to a deterioration of the Fed’s credibility to achieve their price stability mandate. This will ultimately ruin any chances of a soft landing and continue the inflation spiral that they have been so desperate to stop.