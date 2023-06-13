The Dividend Driver: Return On Equity

Richard Drury

By Jeff Weniger

A key driver of long-term compound returns is dividend growth. But what drives the driver? Corporate profitability.

Using over a half-century of data from Ken French’s computations at Dartmouth, a strategy that identified the top 20% of stocks by profitability (return on equity, or ROE) posted annual returns of 11.73%, an outperformance of 451 basis points (bps) per year over the lowest ROE group. The high-ranking group also bested the market by 144 bps per year.

Part of the explanation: profitable companies grew dividends faster.

Figure 1: Equity Performance, Grouped by Profitability

Triggering Robust Future Dividends: The Profile of a Profitable Grower

The DuPont Corporation’s Donaldson Brown developed a concept a century ago that breaks ROE into an interaction between profit margins, asset turnover and the equity multiplier.

Those can be expressed as follows:

Notice that some denominators are also numerators. As they cancel each other, we are left with income over equity, or ROE. If a firm wants to be profitable, it must have excellent margins and be efficient with its assets.

Suppose a company earns $1 per share and pays a 25-cent dividend, leaving 75 cents in retained earnings. The retention ratio is 75%.

Multiply the retention ratio by the ROE to get implied dividend growth.

Visually:

If the company’s ROE is 10%, the implied annual dividend growth rate is 0.75 x 10%, or 7.5%.

Figure 2 shows these concepts using current metrics for the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) and the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

Figure 2: DuPont Inside DGRW & DGRS

Both DGRW and DGRS score well on profit margins (A) and asset turnover (B). The equity multiplier (C) for DGRW indicates that component companies have a little more leverage than S&P 500 members, while DGRS has less leverage than the Russell 2000.

DGRW’s current dividend yield is 2.2%, which at face value is something of a yawn when compared to the 1.6% yield accorded the S&P 500. However, the former’s more robust ROE opens the door for a faster dividend growth rate in the future (figure 3). The same goes for DGRS in small caps.

Figure 3: Quality Dividend Growth Fundamentals

Next, developed and emerging markets. Figure 4 runs the numbers for:

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) which has the same stocks as its currency-hedged “cousin,” IHDG (the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund.

The international strategies all score highly on profit margins (A), have more efficient asset usage (C) and engage lower levels of leverage (C). This combination indicates implied dividend growth that exceeds their respective benchmarks, maybe with lower risk.

Figure 4: Implied Dividend Growth Rate, International Strategies

Figure 5 reproduces the fundamentals table for some of the international strategies.

Figure 5: Quality Dividend Growth Fundamentals

Happy 10th Birthday, DGRW

The last 10 years have been good ones for the Fund, as have the time frames since. On June 1, 2023, it ranked in the 14th percentile of 1,410 funds in the Large Blend Morningstar peer group for the last year; in the 11th percentile of the group’s 1,273 funds for the last three years; in the 13th percentile of 1,172 funds for the last five years; and in the sixth percentile of 870 funds for the last 10 years. Its 12.0% return from its May 22, 2013, inception to the end of May 2023 has also edged out the S&P 500’s 11.9% run, with lower volatility.

Jeff Weniger, CFA serves as Head of Equity Strategy at WisdomTree. In his role, Weniger helps to formulate the firm’s stock market outlook by assessing macro and fundamental trends. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was Director, Senior Strategist at BMO, where he worked in the office of the CIO from 2006 to 2017. He served on the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee and co-managed the firm’s ETF model portfolios for both the U.S. and Canada. In 2013, at the age of 32, Jeff was chosen as the youngest member of BMO’s Global Investment Forum, which collected the firm’s top global strategists to formulate the firm’s official long-term outlook for investment trends and markets. Jeff has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida and an MBA from Notre Dame. He has been a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago since 2006. He has appeared in various financial publications such as Barron’s and the Wall Street Journal and makes regular appearances on Canada’s Business News Network (BNN) and Wharton Business Radio.

