It tends to amaze me how quick people are to underestimate companies that are, in terms of fundamentals and upside, very sound businesses. Manulife (NYSE:MFC) is one such business. I've been fielding questions and concerns about the company's fundamentals for some time. However, when it comes to insurance investments, I consider myself at least somewhat knowledgeable. I "know" things will go up and down - and what goes down, will certainly come back up.

Do you need proof of this outperformance?

Here's a 2x S&P500 outperformance for the last 7-8 months.

That's when I wrote my last article on this particular company, and my thesis was based on fundamentals and valuation upside - the simplest thesis I believe there is for a company.

Let's see what today's situation brings us, and if we can continue to invest in this business.

Or, is it perhaps time to take our profits and reinvest elsewhere?

Let's take a look.

Manulife - Good outperformance and a convincing set of results.

It shouldn't be a surprise to any investor following my work at this time, that I'm a pretty heavy finance-sort of investor. I'm prolific in good banks, and I invest heavily in insurance. Asset management is another area I look at. But I don't just do it in the US, I do it across the world. When I added a significant position in Manulife, I expected significant outperformance from the company. Whenever I say "significant", I mean that it outperforms the market by a factor of at least 1.5-2x. And here, this company has fulfilled just that.

The reason why Manulife outperforms is, as I see it, relatively simple. It has A credit, it has a good payout ratio despite my YoC being over 6%, and it traded close to single-digit P/E when I bought it, despite calling for high-single-digit growth in terms of EPS.

Scale is another thing that Manulife has going for it - because it's the largest insurer in all of Canada, as well as being a massive fund manager. In fact, looking at AUM, the company is among the largest in the world, and it is "used to" outperforming the averages.

There was so much speaking for Manulife that I loaded up quite a bit. Now, I didn't expect this company to double in a short time, nor has it. But the RoR I've been seeing is very good, and based on very sound trends.

1Q23, which is the latest set of results we have, saw strong core EPS growth.

I know why some hesitated on pulling the trigger on this investment - it had, or has to do with the Asia exposure of this company, which is relatively significant. This is a fair point, but I believe it to be excessively considered when this company is valued. The top-line performance was superb in the quarter, with 22% growth in APE sales, almost back to 1Q22 levels, generating $1.6B, and growing its book value on a per-share basis. That's another thing you want to look at with a company like this - book value per share. As of 1Q23, this is now up to over $30/share, with financial leverage of less than 27% and a life insurance capital adequacy test percentage of 138%, making it one of the safer businesses on the block here.

The company's focus remains, naturally, on growth and TSR - and much of that will come from Asia. If you're not positive about Asia - not China, all of Asia, then you shouldn't be investing in Manulife. The company is among the top-3 pan-Asian life insurers, with strong Hong Kong and other Asian performance.

The Asian exposure is softened somewhat by this company's rock-solid safety ratings, where the asset portfolio in terms of bonds is at 96%+ investment grade and its LICAT percentage means that the company has roughly $23B more capital than is required by the relevant supervisory authority.

Insurance companies do not suffer the same asset/liability matching risks as banks do. I've seen a number of articles as of late that try to liken insurance companies to banks. The comparison is flawed on several levels and any analyst trying to do this without first qualifying that comparison with several pieces of clarity is out in very deep waters.

Sudden liquidity needs for insurers, especially in P&C, which is most exposed due to their climate/natural disaster exposures, are in turn matched with reinsurance protection. Life insurers are even less exposed to unforeseen liquidity events. Any sort of insurance liquidity crunch, even though finance is being punished, in this sector is extremely unlikely.

Higher interest rates mean higher reinvestments in bond portfolios and as long as they can sit out those losses, which they typically can because there is no scenario where an immediate need for capital in the business is apparent, there really isn't an issue. Also - insurance bond portfolios tend to be much shorter durations than banks on average, which further adds to the safety here.

The same is true for Manulife. KPIs remain strong - profitability is going in the right direction, and the company's balance sheet is stronger than it ever was. It has one of the best net margins in the industry. A quick glance at when institutions "BUY" and sell the company tells us that there tend to be "BUY" spikes associated with dips in the trend - take a look at the period back in 2022 when I bought my last shares, and when I published that last article.

That doesn't make it a natural "BUY", of course, but that's what the results and fundamentals are for. There isn't a single Manulife operational geography that delivered overall poor results in terms of core earnings. While some sales were lower in NA, this is weighed up by the company's performance in Asia. The pro-forma leverage is actually even down below 25.5% at this time, making this one of the lowest-levered insurers in all of NA at this size.

The company delivers on its targets, with strong earnings, RoE, good leverage, a continued sub-50% payout ratio, and other positive trends here.

While some might go ahead and call the company "expensive" here, I wouldn't do that, because there's room for further growth. That said, a 20%+ RoR in 8 months isn't something we should completely ignore either.

For the TSE ticker, which is the one that I currently invest in, let's look at what this company has been able to deliver for the past 8 months, and where it's going to go.

Valuation for Manulife - there's upside left, though not as much, and it's long-term

So, there are a few things to note at this time. There are positives in the company. The good results have mostly to do with the high interest rates, and the company's long-term growth potential in Asia. Its fundamentals are sound, especially with the current interest. Most insurance markets are incredibly mature, and entrants or even established companies have massive difficulties delivering anything above single-digit growth. That's why you don't see companies like Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY) delivering 20-30% growth rates. It's not in the books for companies like that.

Asia remains, by and large, one of the most underpenetrated geographies for insurance, and Manulife is one of the few international and trustworthy companies in a good position to capitalize on this trend.

However, at the same time, forecasts for the company reflect the negative asset management realities that are setting in here. A recession will impact Manulife as well as other businesses - and it should not be underestimated.

Current near-term estimates for 2023E are that the company could see an earnings impact. For the GAAP EPS in terms of forecasts, that looks something like this.

Calling MFC "cheap" at this time is really only possible if you disregard that there are BBB+-rated insurance businesses available at greater yields and upsides. In my last article, I rated the company a $25/share for the NYSE ticker - and I mostly stick to my target here. That also means that I am still rating this as a "BUY". But at this time, I'm also telling you that the growth potential for this company is very low. You can see that in the estimates above - until 2027E, it's essentially not going to be returning to 2022E numbers if that turns out to be true. My forecasting shows a similar earnings potential if impairing for the challenges even slightly conservatively.

And I do like to go conservative, as you probably know by now.

Conservatively speaking, you could "BUY" the company at a yield of around 5.4%. But you could also rotate and buy more undervalued insurance, where Lincoln National (LNC) comes foremost to mind. While the growth potential isn't there either, the reversal potential in that insurance investment is nothing short of massive.

For now, I'm keeping my MFC investment. However, if we do go back above $20/share, I may take a look at some alternatives. The company may be, based on safety, worth $25/share, but I'm choosing to impair it down to $23/share anyway, to account for the lack of growth going forward, which looks to be more serious than I originally considered.

One of the risks previously was COVID-19 - with the situation as it is today, I no longer consider this as being a significant forward risk. I now consider the lack of growth, not based on COVID-19, but the company overall to be the most significant potential impact on the company's valuation.

More than 15% of my entire portfolio is still in the finance sector - in fact, my allocation to the sector has been growing, not going down. All in all, I still believe it extremely advantageous to position oneself in accordance with a bullish stance towards financials and insurance overall. The recent set of instances has only made me conscious of the risks to some of the banks and companies there - but these were banks and companies where I held no exposure anyway, so I only took advantage of the crashes when they came.

So, at this time, i still see MFC as a "BUY", and i give it the following thesis.

Thesis

MFC is one of the more undervalued and high-yielding L&H insurance operations on the market today, coupled with superb fundamentals, class-leading credit rating, and an excellent 3-5-year prospect going forward.

That prospect is somewhat dimmed by the now-lower growth rates, though if you have a great YoC and are happy with it, there is little reason to go overboard with any reaction here.

I still expect no less than a 60-100% total RoR over a 5-year period - which is within my target realm of what I am looking for when I invest in things, and which the company may reach in the longer term.

Based on this, I view MFC as a "BUY" at a multiple of 7.2x with a PT of closer to $23/share for the NYSE ticker. This is a slightly lower target, but only slightly to account for some of the lack of potential growth.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

