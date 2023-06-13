Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone: Solid Buy With A Forward Discount

Jun. 13, 2023 1:30 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)ARES, BAM, OWL, TPG2 Comments
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • Blackstone's stock has marginally outperformed the S&P on price return and by 4.5% on total return this year. It has been the 2nd-best performing asset-light asset manager.
  • Reviewing its fundamental metrics, we can see that Blackstone has good relative performance while also being the largest firm.
  • Yet, this is not reflected in its forward valuation. Both ARES and BAM trade at elevated forward premiums, reflecting their outperformance; BX does not.
  • As such I think that Blackstone stock looks like a good buy for the year ahead.
Blackstone hedge fund.

Roman Tiraspolsky

Overview

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock has done fairly well this year, marginally outperforming the S&P on price return and by 4.5% on total return. It has still trailed the NASDAQ Composite, in line with most other firms that are not megacap technology entities.

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.12K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.