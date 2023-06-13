Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Jun. 13, 2023 12:43 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 12, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Caroline Litchfield - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Clyburn - Goldman Sachs

Dean Li - Executive Vice President and President

Frank Clyburn

Okay, let’s get underway. Welcome everybody to the afternoon session here at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Healthcare Conference. We are, as always, super excited to have Merck join us, CFO, Caroline Litchfield, President of Merck Research Labs [Indiscernible] Dean Li. So, thank you both for joining us. Lots to discuss, last year when you were here, we saw your stock on a great trajectory and now I think we started this year and I had Rob on the dais and like gosh, where do we go from here?

But what an eventful year-to-date actually. And for so many of these topics that we're going to discuss Merck has really been front and center, very much front tip of the spear kind of stuff, really we're going to discuss some many things in terms of, you know, it's always about capital allocation priorities, et cetera, and strategic build, leadership, it’s just coming on the heels of ASCO. Obviously, some very Dynamic data. You guys are very deeply engaged with all sorts of partners and co-platforms and things, then obviously mainstream above those bold headlines was the decisive step, from a legal standpoint, that Merck led the way in terms of filing suit against the federal government for CMS. So we'll talk about all of those topics here.

But maybe we'll just do what gentle power and spreading of the opening and ask you Caroline about, the fact as the year has progressed, just how you are feeling about where we're at?

Caroline Litchfield

Very good. So first, Frank, thank

