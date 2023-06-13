PM Images

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) operates single-tenant commercial properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants.

As of March 31, 2023, over 50% of their annualized base rents (“ABR”) were derived from industrial properties. This is among the highest in their peer set. And the share is important to note, considering the continuing strength of the asset class. Comparably, W. P. Carey (WPC), a much larger peer, held similar exposure in their combined portfolio, which includes their domestic/international holdings.

Compared to others within its peer set, BNL stock is little changed on a YTD basis. This compares favorably to most.

The stock, however, still trails by a modest margin over the past one year, down over 20%.

Shares in the stock also come paired with a more attractive dividend that is currently yielding nearly 7%.

Shares have become more attractive since my last bullish update on the stock. Following their Q1 results, I remain positive on the outlook. For investors seeking new positioning, I see upside potential in the stock of over 20%, excluding the dividend payout.

BNL Portfolio Metrics And Recent Results

In Q1, BNL reported quarterly adjusted funds from operations (“FFO”) of $0.34/share. This was down sequentially from Q4 because of additional shares resulting from the settlement of their forward agreement at the end of 2022.

The overall portfolio, otherwise, remained in-line with expectations. Occupancy held at 99.4% and full collections were received, consistent with prior periods. In addition, the coverage ratio on their dividend remained within internal targets in the mid to high 70% range, despite the additional share count and the recently enacted 1.8% increase.

In the transactional markets, BNL invested +$20.0M in three properties, +$14.8M of which was attributable to revenue generating capital expenditures. Collectively, these acquisitions were completed at initial cash cap rates of 7%, with a weighted average term of 18.7 years and embedded escalators of 1.8%.

The acquisitions were supplemented by disposition activity during the quarter and subsequent to quarter end at weighted average cash cap rates of 6%. YTD through their last business update, BNL has now sold a total of seven properties at a weighted average cap rate of 5.7%. This compares to YTD investment activity at cap rates of 7.1%.

BNL’s Recently Announced Build-To-Suit Project

Also during the quarter, management announced a new build-to-suit transaction with one of their development partners for a large temperature-controlled food distribution facility. At about +$205M, the transaction will amount to the single largest asset in their portfolio.

At the time of the Q1 release, final details of the deal were still being worked out. But it was stated that about half of the total investment would be funded in 2023, with the remainder in 2024, which also corresponds to the targeted delivery and rent commencement of the project.

During the construction period, BNL will earn capitalized interest. And together with the rent commencement, the project is expected to generate a cash yield in the low 7s. It’s also worth noting that BNL is solely the capital provider on the project and not the at-risk developer.

In their business update in early June, management noted the acquisition of the land associated with the project. In addition, it was also noted that upon completion, the facility would be leased to a leading distributor to retailers in the U.S. and Canada under a 15-year lease term, with multiple renewal options and 2.5% annual escalators.

From a funding standpoint, I view BNL as adequately positioned due to their favorable capital structure, which includes a lower degree of overall leverage, no near-term maturities, and ample capacity of about +$900M on their revolving credit facility.

What Does BNL Expect Moving Forward?

On their Q1 release, management affirmed their full-year guidance, which currently calls for annual adjusted FFO of $1.41/share at the midpoint. This would be flat from the prior year due primarily to a higher share count.

In terms of their investing activities, total dispositions were revised higher to a range of +$150M to +$200M. Investment activity, on the other hand, remained unchanged at between +$300M and +$500M. Included within the investment guidance is the amount to be funded by their large build-to-suit transaction. This is estimated to be approximately +$115M for fiscal 2023.

Through Q1, pricing dynamics remained uncertain in the transactional markets. Though there is more clarity now, a further thaw is necessary to justify significant outlays of capital. This appears to be reflected in their full-year guidance, which still pegs activity at levels below prior years.

The uncertain environment is enabling BNL to capitalize on the constrained capital environment to provide funding opportunities to their partners as an alternate financing provider. The recently announced build-to-suit transaction is one such example of these more unique opportunities.

In terms of tenant health, high cash collection rates and occupancy levels provide confidence of the portfolio quality. But as referenced in their prior earnings call, tenants such as Red Lobster, Carvana (CVNA), and Green Valley Medical Center continue to be viewed as “on watch” tenants.

It should be noted, too, that Red Lobster is a top twenty tenant, representing about 1.6% of total ABR. Though that qualifies as a top listing, it's still small relative to the total portfolio.

Is BNL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BNL continues to maintain a healthy portfolio that is characterized by growing exposure to stronger asset classes, such as industrials, and declining exposure to weaker areas, such as offices.

In their most recently completed quarter, for example, their industrial exposure was up to 52% of ABR. This compares to 51% at the end of 2022 and 46% in the same period last year. Likewise, offices were down to 6% of ABR compared to 7% and 8% sequentially and YOY, respectively.

The portfolio has also not experienced any deterioration, despite having a lower degree of exposure to investment-grade (“IG”) tenancy than peers. Their IG exposure was just 15.6% at the end of Q1, yet rents remain 100% current and the portfolio is fully occupied. While there are a few tenants on watch, namely Red Lobster, their share is small relative to the entire portfolio.

At just over 11.5x the midpoint of their forward AFFO guidance, shares command a lower multiple than many of their peers. Though their multiple is in-line with Spirit Realty (SRC), others trade around the 14-15x range. In previous updates, I viewed shares as fairly valued at about a 14x multiple. In combination with the nearly 7% yielding dividend, the stock is viewed to have upside potential of over 20%. The stock, therefore, remains my preferred investment choice among net lease operators.