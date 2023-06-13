Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadstone Net Lease: This Nearly 7% Yielder Remains Attractive

Jun. 13, 2023 1:56 AM ETBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL)
Summary

  • Broadstone Net Lease owns and operates single-tenant commercial properties that are net leased on a long-term basis.
  • Compared to peers, the stock commands a lower trading multiple and sports a higher yielding dividend of nearly 7%.
  • The company does have a lower degree of exposure to investment-grade tenancy, but 100% of rents are still being collected and occupancy remains at optimal levels.
  • Though some tenants are on watch, their overall share is small due to the highly diversified nature of the portfolio.
  • At current pricing, I see share price upside potential of over 20%.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) operates single-tenant commercial properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants.

As of March 31, 2023, over 50% of their annualized base rents (“ABR”) were derived

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.76K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

