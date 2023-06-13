Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Copper Market Poised For Unprecedented Growth: Citigroup's Insights And Predictions

Jun. 13, 2023 2:07 AM ET
Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • Citigroup predicts an "unprecedented" inflow into the copper market due to growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy, potentially reaching $15,000 a ton by 2025.
  • EV sales are projected to escalate to around 27 million by 2026, with copper demand increasing as EVs require up to three times more copper than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.
  • Tesla's stock has seen significant growth, and CEO Elon Musk reportedly met with the prime minister of copper-rich Mongolia, possibly hinting at future plans for a metals processing plant in the country.

Copper wire raw materials and metals industry and stock market

FactoryTh

The copper market could see an “unprecedented” inflow in the coming years as investors seek to profit from the metal’s anticipated surge in value, driven by growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy, according to Citigroup.

Citt sees Copper Topping Out at $15,000 by 2025

U.S. Global Investors

Internal Combustion Vechicles Projected to Peak in 2025

U.S. Global Investors

Tesla Stock Has Recovered From Musk's Twitter Deal

U.S. Global Investors

This article was written by

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.05K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.