Ovid Therapeutics: Bullish Outlook Strengthened By Positive 2-Year Open-Label Trial Results

Jun. 13, 2023 2:12 AM ETOvid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)TAK
Hashem Aliedeh
Summary

  • Ovid Therapeutics' TAK-935 has a high potential for positive Phase 3 clinical trial results for both Dravet Syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS).
  • Significant Revenue Potential. The median annual cost of orphan-designated therapy is approximately $218,000.
  • The estimated total addressable market for TAK-935 includes approximately 159,000 patients with DS and LGS across the US, EU, and Japan.
  • OVID stock is currently undervalued, with a target price of $5.36 per share compared to the current share price of $3.66, offering substantial upside potential.

Abstract 3D image of neural cells

Evgenii Kovalev/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In my previous analysis of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID), I evaluated their TAK-935 phase 2 clinical trial (ELEKTRA) and estimated the asset's revenue potential based on various scenarios. In this article, I will delve deeper into the

TAK-935 Phase 2 clinical trial (ELEKTRA)

Figure 1: TAK-935 Phase 2 clinical trial (ELEKTRA) (clinicaltrials.gov)

Fintepla Phase 3 clinical trial for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

Figure 2: Fintepla Phase-3 Clinical trials for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) (Source: JAMA Neurology)

estimation of the prevalence and incidence of Dravet Syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in the US, EU, and Japan

Calculation of the prevalence of Dravet Syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) in the US, EU, and Japan (Created by the Author)

TAK-935, OV-935, Soticlestat Revenue Projections for US, EU and Japan

TAK-935 Revenue Projections (Created by the Author)

Ovid Therapetucis (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/OVID' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/OVID' title='Ovid Therapeutics Inc.'>OVID</a>) projected royalties from TAK-935, OV-935, Soticlestat, Takeda

Ovid Therapeutics Free Cash Flows (FCF) (Created by the Author)

Discounted Cash Flow (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/DCF' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/DCF' title='BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Inc.'>DCF</a>) Analysis of Ovid Therapeutics (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/OVID' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/OVID' title='Ovid Therapeutics Inc.'>OVID</a>)

Ovid Therapeutics Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Model (Created by Author)

This article was written by

Hashem Aliedeh
A Doctor obsessed with startups and Biotech companies. Currently obtaining a dual master's in Business Administration and Public Health at NMSU. Working on Research to lower the cost of Glucose Test Strips for diabetics in low to middle-income countries. I mainly focus on SMID Biotechnology companies with novel devices or drugs. I plan on entering a career in Biotech/Healthcare Equity Research. I taught myself Financial modeling while working on startups.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

