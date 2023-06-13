Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ProFrac Holding: Industry Positioning Makes This Name A Buy

Jun. 13, 2023 2:35 AM ETProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)
Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
506 Followers

Summary

  • ProFrac Holdings is a vertically integrated oil & gas services company with a diversified portfolio within the upstream sector, providing hydraulic fracturing, proppant, and manufacturing services.
  • The company has a unique offering, including electric frac fleets, which can help producers meet environmental and carbon reduction goals.
  • Commodity pricing headwinds are a concern, but the company has enough financing runway to ensure it remains solvent if we see a short, light recession.
An Oilfield Worker in His Thirties Pumps Down Lines at an Oil and Gas Drilling Pad Site on a Cold, Sunny, Winter Morning

Hoptocopter

ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC) is an interesting company with a bright future. Overall I like what they're doing and how they're doing it. They're making good moves in the sector and seem to be positioning themselves well. We'll discuss all of that in

This article was written by

Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
506 Followers
Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.