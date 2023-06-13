Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cango Drives Back To Profits As New Business Model Gains Traction

Jun. 13, 2023 2:30 AM ETCango Inc. (CANG)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.62K Followers

Summary

  • Cango’s revenue declined 31% year-on-year in the first quarter, but was up sequentially for a third consecutive quarter as its new business model gained momentum.
  • The company has largely completed its transformation from auto financier to operator of a car-trading platform and is now making smaller additions and adjustments to its business.
  • Cango showed firm signs of bringing its costs under control during the quarter as it completes its transformation.

New and used cars

deepblue4you

After a two-year overhaul, car-trading platform operator Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is finally emerging from the body shop with a shiny new look that includes its first profits in nearly two years.

While it's still early days for the company

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.62K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.