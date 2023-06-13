fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and investment thesis

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) shares have outperformed the SaaS space in general since November last year as fundamentals remained comparatively strong amid a worsening general macroeconomic slowdown. The release of Q1 FY24 earnings altered this picture to some extent as the growth rate in calculated billings suffered further significant slowdown during quarter.

In my previous article on the company I have highlighted that billings growth seems to be fading, and it's worth to keep a close eye on this metric in the Q1 release. However, this has been accompanied by a significantly improving margin profile, strong growth in the number of enterprise customers, and a still conservative valuation within the project and work management (PWM) space, so I concluded that shares are still a good long-term investment.

The publication of Q1 earnings and the ~20% share price meltdown that followed didn't change my opinion in this regard. Although short-term fundamental dynamics worsened during the Q1 quarter and continued to do so in May, things could get better quickly in the back half of the year. Beside some important new growth drivers this has been reinforced by the comments and guidance from management on the Q1 earnings call. All in all, I believe the post-earnings sell-off presents a good opportunity to acquire shares at a lower price as I see no material negative structural shift in fundamental dynamics.

Increasing headwinds from macro slowdown

Smartsheet reported revenues of $220 million for its Q1 FY24 quarter surpassing the average analyst estimate by the usual 2-3% margin. This resulted in a yoy revenue growth rate of 31% a further moderate slowdown from 35% a quarter before. In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, I believe this counts as a strong print until this point. Unfortunately, this has been overshadowed by a further significant slowdown in billings growth, which is leading indicator of revenues.

Calculated billings experienced the usual seasonal qoq downtick in the Q1 quarter closing at $215.5 million. This represented 20% growth compared to Q1 FY23 a further 8%-point decline from Q4 FY23 levels. As a summary the trend in billings and revenue growth rates looks as follows:

From the chart above we can see that calculated billings and revenues used to grow approximately at the same pace over the past several quarters as Covid related effect do not distort comparisons anymore. However, in Q4 FY23 and in Q1 FY24 billings growth slowed at a more rapid pace, which could point to a more significant revenue slowdown ahead. I think this is what has been reflected in management's revenue guidance for the Q2 quarter, which calls for a 23% increase yoy, a similar 8%-point decline experienced in billings growth in the previous two quarters.

Based on management comments the main reason behind these disappointing trends has been the worsening macro environment, which resulted in further weakening of the SMB and mid-market business. On the top of that, sales cycles at enterprise customers saw further lengthening, which has been an important contributor to the continued billings slowdown. Finally, Smartsheet has a strong position in the marketing and creative work management market, which segment sees more budget scrutiny in the current uncertain economic times.

These effects made their impact felt on new customer acquisition and the expansion of existing ones, which resulted in softening additions in the different ACV cohorts:

Looking at >$5,000 ACV costumers (good proxy for new additions), their number increased by 390 during the Q1 quarter, almost 50% less than the average of 738 of the previous three quarters. In the case of >$100,000 ACV customers (good proxy for expansion) we saw an increase of 85 to 1,569, a ~30% decrease from the average of 125 in the previous quarters.

Based on management's comments these trends didn't seem to change in May, so investors should be prepared for a softer Q2 print as well. I believe management has set the bar low enough in order avoid another disappointing quarter like this one and provided clear communication how they expect FY24 to evolve afterwards.

Based on this, billings are expected to regain their momentum in the back half of the year, which made management to maintain their 20% yoy billings growth target for FY24. The current pipeline looks strong, and even with conservative assumptions regarding close rates this target seems achievable.

In case of revenues management decided to create some buffer for FY24 as they left the annual revenue guidance unchanged (23-24% growth yoy) despite the Q1 beat of $6 million. With this, I believe guidance is sufficiently de-risked to avoid a similar disappointment that happened here in Q1. This should be especially true in the light of the fact, that there are some newly emerging growth drivers, which could contribute positively to the topline during the year.

Emerging growth drivers

One of these is the worldwide introduction of the Free Plan in Q1, which showed strong initial traction over the quarter. On the one hand, conversion rates to paid tiers have been even better than for those customers who convert from trial, which is encouraging. On the other hand, a large portion of Free Plan users seems to emerge from companies with 10,000+ employees, which is another positive surprise. Based on this, this could be an important growth driver going forward. For those, who are worried about existing customers switching from paid to free service, Smartsheet limited the sharing of created work up to two people, which proves to be enough to prevent this from happening.

Another driver of topline growth re-acceleration could be incremental marketing campaigns Smartsheet decided to launch recently. Management expects these to positively contribute to second half billings with a high degree of confidence based on previous experiences.

Finally, there is generative AI of course, which could be an important building block of PWM platforms in the upcoming years. Smartsheet is investing heavily in this area with three main distinctive directions.

One of them is a generative AI powered assistant, which helps customers unlock the platform's possibilities, thereby increasing the adoption rate of different capabilities. Another one is a solution targeting project and portfolio intelligence, which enables customers to generate charts and calculate metrics based on natural language queries. And third, a solution built on top of Brandfolder's technology for image manipulation, generation of video captions and image descriptions.

Smartsheet expects to launch these features after its customer conference in September, while beta testing will already begin next month. Regarding monetization the company expects that these features will drive an increase in the number of paid licenses and convince customers to move to higher tiers. On the top of that, Smartsheet intends to include a base tier of consumption for these new capabilities with an option to pay for higher volumes resulting in an additional revenue stream.

To stay conservative Smartsheet didn't include any meaningful revenue impact from generative AI based features for FY24, but for FY25 they expect these to be revenue accretive.

I believe the actions mentioned above have the potential to re-accelerate Smartsheet's revenue growth in the upcoming quarters/years, with visible contribution in some areas already in the second half of FY24. This could provide significant upside for shares in my opinion, which is currently not reflected in the valuation of shares. Before going on to discuss valuation it's worth to take a look at margins as there have been rather positive new from this front.

Further improvement in margin profile

Smartsheet closed the Q1 quarter with record margins by achieving a non-GAAP operating margin of 10%, more than double its initial forecast for the quarter, and an FCF margin of 14%, a 6%-point increase from the previous quarter:

Smartsheet Q1 FY24 earnings presentation

Although there is an obvious improving trend in recent quarters investors should expect a setback in Q2 and Q3 due to timing of hiring, the previously mentioned incremental marketing campaigns and Smartsheet's customer conference in September. Afterwards in Q4 further improvement is to be expected. All in all, management guided for a non-GAAP operating margin of 5-6% for FY24, and an FCF margin of 11-12%. This should be a significant improvement from previous years as presented on the chart below:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

One important reason behind this improvement is more conservative hiring in sales and marketing, which management expects to persist until current macro headwinds diminish. Besides, as the business grows, the inherent leverage in the operating model comes to the surface. We'll see how far Smartsheet will get with this, but it's a very good start in my opinion.

Valuation still overly conservative

Taking Smartsheet's 11.6% FCF guide and 23.5% yoy revenue growth for FY24 results in a forward Rule of 35 ratio, which puts the company almost in the Rule of 40 elite league. This is coupled with a forward Price/Sales ratio of 5.4 when looking at FY24 expected sales of $945 million and the current market cap of $5.15 billion. As a comparison Okta (OKTA) and Elastic (ESTC), two SaaS companies of which I've written an earnings analysis recently trade at a similar P/S multiple although with fundamentals making up "only" for a Rule of 30. This makes the shares of Smartsheet seem relatively cheap for the first sight, but let's take a deeper look into the topic by updating my relative valuation framework for the PWM space.

In the chart below I've plotted the larger public companies in the PWM space according to their expected 12-month revenue growth rates and their respective forward EV/Sales ratios. In this context the shares of Smartsheet are significantly undervalued compared to the public PWM market in general, implying 28% upside only to catch up to the average valuation:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

This provides further confirmation to me that the ~20% post-earnings sell-off after publishing Q1 results is overdone. And this isn't only true from a valuation perspective, but even when looking at fundamental trends, which are expected to significantly improve in the back half of the year.

This makes me stick to my Strong Buy recommendation for Smartsheet shares, suggesting that the current sell-off provides a good entry point for those investors who missed the chance to buy since last November.

Conclusion

Smartsheet faced increasing macro-related pressures in the Q1 quarter, which are expected to persist on the short run. Meanwhile, several new growth drivers are lining up in the background, which could turn the tide already in the back half of the year. I believe the market doesn't look this far in current uncertain economic times, which provides a good entry opportunity for long-term investors to take advantage of this mispricing.