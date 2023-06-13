Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Raiffeisen: Looks Materially Undervalued Even Without Russia

Jun. 13, 2023 3:32 AM ETRaiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFF), RAIFY
Mark Dockray
Summary

  • Raiffeisen shares are still down sharply due to the bank's high exposure to Russia and the impact of sanctions on operations there.
  • The bank will be much diminished in any post-Russia scenario, both in size and profitability.
  • Even so, these shares trade for an unduly steep discount to book value, even after completely discounting its operations there.

Raiffeisen Bank in Salzburg, Austria

Anne Czichos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last 18 months have been tough for shareholders of European bank Raiffeisen (OTCPK:RAIFF)(OTCPK:RAIFY), which has one of the highest exposures to Russia in its peer group. With operations there isolated

Raiffeisen Russia/Belarus Contribution To Net Income and Return on Equity

Data Source: Raiffeisen Annual Reports, Author Calculations

Raiffeisen FY23 Financial Guidance

Raiffeisen Q1 2023 Earnings Release

Raiffeisen Q1 2023 CET1 Ratio On Full Russian Deconsolidation

Source: Raiffeisen Q1 2023 Results Presentation

Raiffeisen Annual Return On Equity Excluding Russia/Belarus

Data Source: Raiffeisen Annual Report Supplementary Data, Author Calculation

Erste Group Annual ROE and Year-End P/BV

Data Source: Erste Group Annual Reports

Mark Dockray
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RAIFF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

