Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Smiths Group: Industrials With Potential For Improvement

Jun. 13, 2023 4:15 AM ETSmiths Group plc (SMGZY), SMGKF
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Smiths Group has the potential for improvement through product innovation and increased M&A.
  • The company is in a commercially attractive position with low cyclicality, operating in industries with growth potential and a wide customer base.
  • A premium valuation is warranted due to industry tailwinds, disposals at attractive valuations, and an improved outlook.
  • We would like to see the current trajectory materialize, as although the premium is warranted, the further scope for upside looks unlikely.

The Stack Containers For Marker

urzine

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is that Smiths Group plc (OTCPK:SMGKF) has the potential for significant improvement. Industry tailwinds can be capitalized on through product innovation and increased M&A.

Organic growth is improving but near-term margin headwinds are

Chart
Data by YCharts

SMIN

Smiths financials (Tikr Terminal)

SMIN

Product development (Smiths Group)

SMIN

Organic growth (Smiths Group)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Smiths Group

Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Smiths Group

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.01K Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.