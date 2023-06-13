Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dakota Gold: Possible Upside, But The Stock Could Get Cheaper

Jun. 13, 2023 4:26 AM ETDakota Gold Corp. (DC)
Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • Dakota Gold is expected to benefit from a likely bull market in gold prices in the second half of 2023.
  • The company is exploring the Homestake Mining District in South Dakota, which has a history of high gold production.
  • Investors should consider buying Dakota Gold shares after the possible interest rate hike in July 2023, as shares could become more attractive than current levels.
  • Higher interest rates increase the likelihood of a recession, which is good for safe-haven gold, as well as shares of Dakota Gold Corp. as the stock positively correlates with the metal.

This analysis represents a change from the previous bearish rating on this stock as the macroeconomic conditions also discussed here paint a different scenario for the gold environment than some time ago, which is affecting sentiment around the stock.

A picture containing text, diagram, font, line Description automatically generated

Source: Investing.com

A picture containing text, diagram, plot, line Description automatically generated

Source: Investing.com

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

