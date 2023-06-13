Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

Summary

  • Ole Andreas Halvorsen's 13F stock portfolio value increased to $21.31B in Q1 2023, with Visa, McKesson, UnitedHealth, Elevance Health, and General Electric as the largest holdings.
  • New stakes were established in Lululemon Athletica, Sherwin-Williams, Emerson Electric, Zoominfo Technologies, Constellation Energy, Workday Inc., and Coupang.
  • Several small stakes were dropped, including American International Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Brookfield Corp, Clorox Company, Dollar General, Insulet Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances, KE Holdings, Li Auto, RH, and Uber Technologies.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ole Andreas Halvorsen's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Viking Global's regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2023. Please

Ole Andreas Halvorsen - Viking Global's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, META, BMRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

