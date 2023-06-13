Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Benchmark Electronics: Supply Chain Improvements Needed To Drive Cash Flow Generation

Jun. 13, 2023 5:06 AM ETBenchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.59K Followers

Summary

  • Benchmark Electronics' valuation remains strong, with earnings, sales, and assets trading at significant discounts compared to the sector average.
  • Q1 earnings showed growth in 70% of the company's portfolio, with medical and industrial segments expected to maintain double-digit growth in Q2.
  • However, high inventory levels and negative cash flow generation have led to increased long-term debt, making it advisable to wait for Q2 earnings before investing.

CASHFLOW word on calculator and pen on documents

valiantsin suprunovich

Intro

We wrote about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in August of last year when we were looking to put capital to work on a pending technical breakout. Earnings power at the time in BHE was accelerating which

Benchmark Electronics Technical Chart

BHE Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

BHE Q1 Segment Growth Excluding Supply-Chain Premium

Benchmark Q1 Segment Growth Excluding Supply-Chain Premium (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.59K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.