Chewy: What Lies Ahead For The Company?

Jun. 13, 2023 5:07 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)
Timur Mirzaev, CFA
Summary

  • Chewy is a leading US online pet products and services retailer, with plans to expand into Canada in Q3 2023.
  • The company faces headwinds in active customer growth and a relatively small new addressable market in Canada.
  • The stock is only mildly overvalued by 6% from its median value per share, resulting in a neutral view on the stock.

Various types of dry food for dog on table top

Davizro

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is a leading online retailer of pet products and services in the United States, offering more than 110,000 products from 3,500 partner brands.

The aim of this report is to critically analyze the growth opportunities of

Timur Mirzaev, CFA
I have more than 10 years of investment management and corporate finance experience. In my current capacity working at a 150mln+ investment company, I analyze, evaluate, and manage investment projects across various sectors in Uzbekistan. In my free time, I like to apply my knowledge and expertise to value publicly listed companies across the developed world. I am a true believer of the intrinsic valuation and, as a result, should any of my articles involve company valuation, the DCF analysis will be my go-to approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

