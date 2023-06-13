Medical Properties Trust: Rising Higher Above The Noise
Summary
- Medical Properties Trust dip buyers braved the storm in May as they returned to pick up the pieces and defend against a further downward slide.
- Short-sellers who remained defiant likely got hurt if they added more positions at those lows, as MPW surged more than 30% through its recent highs.
- Management posted a constructive June investor update, emphasizing the bifurcated valuation that it believes is not justified.
- I assessed that MPW likely formed a pivotal double dip in May, which could convince more momentum buyers to return subsequently, convinced that it has likely bottomed out.
- Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. or MPT (NYSE:MPW) investors have been given a welcomed respite over the past four weeks since MPW bottomed out in mid-May.
Despite the remarkable recovery of more than 30% in price-performance terms through this week's highs, MPW's valuation remains well below its historical average.
|Metric
|Peer Current Valuation
|MPT Current
|MPT Historical Average (2012-2022)
|2023E NFFO Multiple
|13.9x
|5.3x
|11.6x
|2023E AFFO Multiple
|16.5x
|6.6x
|13.5x
|Dividend Yield
|5.8%
|14.1%
|6.3%
|NAV Premium/Discount
|-3%
|-41%
|17%
MPW's valuation analysis. Data source: MPT 6 June 2023 Investor Update
Management presented a recent investor update in early June, emphasizing management's thinking about the market's perception of its valuation. MPT stressed the "unwarranted valuation disconnect," which isn't "caused by changes in the business model or execution."
As such, management likely intended to alert investors to the "unjustified" bifurcation in its valuation against its average and peers, as seen above. While last week's surge lifted MPW's forward AFFO multiple to 7.4x, it remains well below its 10Y average of 12.5x.
However, I also reminded investors that the market is likely pricing in a high possibility of a dividend cut, implied in its current forward dividend yield of 12.7%.
I think management performed reasonably well as the leading net lease hospital REIT reported several updates, suggesting that it's on track to de-risk its portfolio.
I believe these are critical updates since MPT reported its Q1 earnings release in late April. Keen investors should recall that management revised its AFFO per share guidance range while reporting a tepid Q1 release for its AFFO metric.
As such, MPW fell further and nearly re-testing its March lows in mid-May before dip buyers returned robustly to defend the stock. I believe these dip buyers likely felt vindicated as they braved the steep post-earnings selloff, given the recent updates and recovery.
Accordingly, MPT saw one of its leading tenants, Prospect securing "$375 million in new financing from third-party lenders." As such, it has allowed Prospect to bolster its liquidity, even as it "repaid its $250 million asset-backed revolving credit facility."
In addition, MPT also updated that it has no imminent debt maturities to worry about through 2024, given the recent actions to manage the near-term risks. The company has secured $1.4B in "closed and binding dispositions and loan repayments to fund the repayment of $1.4 bn in 2023/2024 debt maturities."
Also, management updated that its trailing twelve months EBITDARM coverage for domestic general acute hospitals improved to 2.7x. As such, it indicates that MPT could have seen its rent coverage bottom out late last year, bolstering investors' confidence.
Therefore, I assessed that the recent buying fervor from investors over the past four weeks is justified. Despite that, it's essential to consider whether MPW's valuation is still constructive after the recent bullish reversal.
Seeking Alpha Quant rated MPW's valuation with an "A" grade, down from the "A+" grade three months ago. However, it indicates that MPW's valuation remains highly attractive, despite the sharp reversal recently.
What about MPW's price action? Is it still constructive for investors who missed adding its May lows to get on board at the current levels?
MPW's price chart suggests that dip buyers aren't likely to join in at the current levels, as it spiked upward, re-testing its April highs. While MPW's price action would have normally raised a yellow flag for me, given a potential topping signal, I assessed that MPW's May lows likely corroborate a "final flush down" before a more robust recovery moving forward.
As such, MPW's price action demonstrates a potentially pivotal development, suggesting buyers are willing to support the double-dip at the critical levels. With that in mind, short-sellers still holding on to their bets could be encouraged to cover more of their positions, intensifying the buying pressure.
I parsed that whether that thesis could play out accordingly will depend on whether momentum breakout investors could push MPW's recent upward move further against the stubborn short-sellers.
However, I must caution that MPW's sharp upward surge could also have resulted from a rapid short-covering from weak bears who added their positions at MPW's recent lows. Hence, the subsequent recovery will likely test the resolve of the remaining bears, as MPW remains far below its critical moving averages, indicating the risk/reward upside for a mean-reversion opportunity is still favorable.
As such, I upgrade my rating on MPW.
Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022.
About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.