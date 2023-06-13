Torsten Asmus

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. or MPT (NYSE:MPW) investors have been given a welcomed respite over the past four weeks since MPW bottomed out in mid-May.

Despite the remarkable recovery of more than 30% in price-performance terms through this week's highs, MPW's valuation remains well below its historical average.

Metric Peer Current Valuation MPT Current MPT Historical Average (2012-2022) 2023E NFFO Multiple 13.9x 5.3x 11.6x 2023E AFFO Multiple 16.5x 6.6x 13.5x Dividend Yield 5.8% 14.1% 6.3% NAV Premium/Discount -3% -41% 17% Click to enlarge

MPW's valuation analysis. Data source: MPT 6 June 2023 Investor Update

Management presented a recent investor update in early June, emphasizing management's thinking about the market's perception of its valuation. MPT stressed the "unwarranted valuation disconnect," which isn't "caused by changes in the business model or execution."

As such, management likely intended to alert investors to the "unjustified" bifurcation in its valuation against its average and peers, as seen above. While last week's surge lifted MPW's forward AFFO multiple to 7.4x, it remains well below its 10Y average of 12.5x.

However, I also reminded investors that the market is likely pricing in a high possibility of a dividend cut, implied in its current forward dividend yield of 12.7%.

I think management performed reasonably well as the leading net lease hospital REIT reported several updates, suggesting that it's on track to de-risk its portfolio.

I believe these are critical updates since MPT reported its Q1 earnings release in late April. Keen investors should recall that management revised its AFFO per share guidance range while reporting a tepid Q1 release for its AFFO metric.

As such, MPW fell further and nearly re-testing its March lows in mid-May before dip buyers returned robustly to defend the stock. I believe these dip buyers likely felt vindicated as they braved the steep post-earnings selloff, given the recent updates and recovery.

Accordingly, MPT saw one of its leading tenants, Prospect securing "$375 million in new financing from third-party lenders." As such, it has allowed Prospect to bolster its liquidity, even as it "repaid its $250 million asset-backed revolving credit facility."

In addition, MPT also updated that it has no imminent debt maturities to worry about through 2024, given the recent actions to manage the near-term risks. The company has secured $1.4B in "closed and binding dispositions and loan repayments to fund the repayment of $1.4 bn in 2023/2024 debt maturities."

Also, management updated that its trailing twelve months EBITDARM coverage for domestic general acute hospitals improved to 2.7x. As such, it indicates that MPT could have seen its rent coverage bottom out late last year, bolstering investors' confidence.

Therefore, I assessed that the recent buying fervor from investors over the past four weeks is justified. Despite that, it's essential to consider whether MPW's valuation is still constructive after the recent bullish reversal.

Seeking Alpha Quant rated MPW's valuation with an "A" grade, down from the "A+" grade three months ago. However, it indicates that MPW's valuation remains highly attractive, despite the sharp reversal recently.

What about MPW's price action? Is it still constructive for investors who missed adding its May lows to get on board at the current levels?

MPW price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

MPW's price chart suggests that dip buyers aren't likely to join in at the current levels, as it spiked upward, re-testing its April highs. While MPW's price action would have normally raised a yellow flag for me, given a potential topping signal, I assessed that MPW's May lows likely corroborate a "final flush down" before a more robust recovery moving forward.

As such, MPW's price action demonstrates a potentially pivotal development, suggesting buyers are willing to support the double-dip at the critical levels. With that in mind, short-sellers still holding on to their bets could be encouraged to cover more of their positions, intensifying the buying pressure.

I parsed that whether that thesis could play out accordingly will depend on whether momentum breakout investors could push MPW's recent upward move further against the stubborn short-sellers.

However, I must caution that MPW's sharp upward surge could also have resulted from a rapid short-covering from weak bears who added their positions at MPW's recent lows. Hence, the subsequent recovery will likely test the resolve of the remaining bears, as MPW remains far below its critical moving averages, indicating the risk/reward upside for a mean-reversion opportunity is still favorable.

As such, I upgrade my rating on MPW.

Rating: Strong Buy (Revised from Buy).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

