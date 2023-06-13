Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RPM International: Wait A Little Longer

Jun. 13, 2023 5:58 AM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)
Prasanna Rajagopal
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • RPM International's stock has dropped 14.5% and still appears overvalued.
  • The company's revenue growth and profitability are driven by government spending, which may not be sustainable in the long term.
  • Any drop in interest rates and increase in the spending power of the consumer could drive this stock higher.
  • Many things have to go just right for this stock to succeed in this environment.

Applying the Danish oil

-lvinst-

In my January analysis, I stated that RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was so highly valued that its execution had to be flawless. The analysis proved correct; the stock has dropped 14.5% based on a total return basis, while the S&P 500 Index

RPM International Sales by Region in Q3 2023

RPM International Sales by Region in Q3 2023 (RPM International Investor Presentation)

Materials Sector Annual Gross Margins (%)

Materials Sector Annual Gross Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Materials Sector Quarterly Gross Margin (%)

Materials Sector Quarterly Gross Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Materials Sector Annual Operating Margin (%)

Materials Sector Annual Operating Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

RPM International Record Adjusted EBIT in Q3 2023

RPM International Record Adjusted EBIT in Q3 2023 (RPM International Investor Presentation)

Stimulus Spending by the U.S. Federal Government

Stimulus Spending by the U.S. Federal Government (RPM International Investor Presentation)

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.06K Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RPM, CAT, INTC, VOO, VIS, VAW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

