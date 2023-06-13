mikkelwilliam

Both Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) are healthcare REITs that offer investors sky-high current dividend yields and strong long-term dividend track records.

Neither company has ever cut their dividend and both have grown their payouts meaningfully over the years:

That said, both have been dealt numerous challenges on the operator level in recent years, causing Mr. Market to begin to worry about the sustainability of their dividends. While MPW stock is trading at a deep discount to NAV whereas OHI is trading at a meaningful premium to NAV, we believe that OHI stock is a better buy at the moment. Here are three reasons why:

#1. MPW's Tenant Issues Are Much Worse

While MPW bulls are sleeping better after receiving some good news lately on the financial condition of MPW's first and third largest tenants (Steward and Prospect), they are far from being out of the woods.

Steward (which accounts for nearly a quarter of MPW's assets) has increased its rent coverage to 2.5x, while Prospect (which accounts for another 8% of MPW's assets) has been able to recently secure a $375 million third party financing, giving it the necessary capital to fully repay its asset-backed revolving credit facility and free it of material debt and lease obligations outside of this third party financing and its debt and lease obligations to MPW.

While this sounds good and should relieve near-term pressures from its most prominent tenants, the fact remains that MPW is heavily invested in its largest tenants with billions of dollars in assets, accrued rent, loans, and other assets tied up into these two tenants. Moreover, the specific details of both Steward's and Prospect's financials are largely hidden from investors, so it is difficult to know exactly how well positioned these tenants are to weather what could be a rocky next few years for the industry and broader economy at a whole. It is important to keep in mind that Prospect's recent third party financing merely buys it more time to sort out its problems and does nothing to change the underlying business weakness that led to its issues in the first place.

With so much of MPW's equity invested in and rent stemming from these struggling tenants businesses, MPW's business profile certainly looks speculative as well.

In contrast, OHI's tenant issues have pretty much been entirely resolved, with Healthcare Homes recently returning to full contractual rent payments after four-months of rent deferrals and its other troubled operators being replaced with new ones. With the 'silver tsunami' beginning to provide a major tailwind to OHI's tenants, the future looks much brighter for OHI than it does for MPW at the moment.

#2. OHI's Growth Potential Is Much Stronger

Thanks to the fact that OHI's SNF business is set to benefit much more from the silver tsunami than MPW's hospital business is, its organic growth potential is also much stronger.

On top of that, OHI's shares currently trade at a meaningful premium to NAV and it also enjoys an investment grade credit rating. What this means is that OHI's cost of capital is significantly below MPW's (whose stock trades at a deep discount to NAV and it does not have an investment grade credit rating), meaning that it will be able to raise capital for industry consolidation through acquisitions as well as potential development projects at values that are accretive on a per-share basis. In contrast, MPW will not be able to.

It is therefore not surprising to see that through 2027, OHI is expected to deliver AFFO per share growth whereas MPW is expected to see its AFFO per share decline as operator issues and rising interest rates weigh on its bottom line much more than these factors will hurt OHI. In fact, there is a near 500 basis point AFFO per share CAGR projected difference between the two businesses.

#3. OHI's Dividend Is Much Safer

This leads us to our third reason for liking OHI more than MPW right now: its dividend is much safer. While MPW's AFFO payout ratio is projected to be 94.3% this year, with AFFO per share projected to decline to $1.04 by 2027 and significant potential headwinds to AFFO that could emerge in the next few years, it appears very unlikely that MPW will be able to sustain its dividend for much longer. In fact, analysts expect it to be cut no later than 2025, with it bottoming out at $1 per share in 2026.

In contrast, OHI's AFFO is actually not expected to fully cover its dividend this year with a 101.9% payout ratio projected for 2023. However, the momentum has clearly shifted in favor of AFFO per share growth in the second half of the year and - with 6.6% AFFO per share growth projected in 2024 - OHI should be able to sustain its dividend moving forward. In fact, analysts project that it should creep slightly higher in the coming years as AFFO per share growth returns.

Investor Takeaway

MPW's recent positive news from its two largest problem tenants certainly has helped to buoy the bullish position and has kept the dividend afloat for now. Management remains defiantly confident in the company's standing and the stock has rebounded strongly since mid-May:

However, even with this improved momentum and attractive valuation metrics (12.6% forward dividend yield and 32% discount to NAV), we view it as a highly speculative investment given the unknowns and high risks remaining in two of its three largest tenants that combine to make up nearly one-third of its portfolio.

In contrast, OHI has largely sorted out its tenant issues, retains an investment grade balance sheet, and has an enormous tailwind just beginning to make an impact via the silver tsunami.

With a near 500 basis point advantage in per share AFFO CAGR through 2027 and a 390 basis point lower forward dividend yield (8.7%) relative to MPW, the yield plus growth profile favors OHI. Moreover, its risk profile is much lower in our view and its dividend is much more sustainable than MPW's. As a result, we rate MPW a speculative Buy and OHI a Buy, giving it a much more attractive risk-reward profile.