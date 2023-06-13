svetikd

Introduction

Shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) have risen 73% YTD, however, in my personal opinion, the upside potential of the quotes is still not exhausted. I believe that we still have an attractive entry point for a long position, as the market does not fully assess the company's future prospects and price growth catalysts.

Investment thesis

Despite the fact that business fundamentals have been under pressure over the past year, we now see a trend towards normalization and improvement. First, the company operates in a promising and growing market. According to Bloomberg, the sports betting market could reach nearly $300 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.2%.

Secondly, the company's business model is highly scalable due to the high proportion of fixed costs. What I mean is that entering new markets or new states in the US does not lead to an increase in operating costs, because most of the costs of right fees, IT and personnel remain unchanged. The recent entry into the Ohio and Massachusetts markets is proof. Thus, further growth in revenue will contribute to an increase in operating margins. In my personal opinion, the company can achieve its goals of achieving an EBITDA margin of around 30% in the following periods, in line with the company's long-term target, which management reaffirmed during the Earning Call following the release of Q1 2023 financials.

In addition, the achievement of positive free cash flow in the second half of 2023 could serve as an additional catalyst for share price growth and the realization of fundamental upside potential. Management reiterated its previous guidance to achieve positive free cash flow in the second half of 2023.

Separately, I would like to note the fact that the company's market share is partially protected by potential entry barriers to the market, I mean good relations with sports leagues (NFL, NBA etc) and a high level of product technology.

1Q 2023 Earnings Review

The company's results for the 1st quarter turned out to be better than investors expected. Revenue growth was 13.2% YoY, net loss decreased from $40.2 million in 1Q 2022 to $25.2 million in 1Q 2023, and adj. EBITDA was $8 million, while last year the company faced a loss of $2.9 million.

Company's information (Company's information )

The largest contributor to business growth was the betting segment, where revenue grew by 30.2% YoY due to the acquisition of new customers and the growth of rates, while in the media and sports technology segments, revenue decreased by 9.8% and 11.2%, respectively, due to for reducing marketing costs and increasing the share of contracts with non-monetary rewards. The betting segment continues to be the main driver of the company's revenue growth.

Company's information (Company's information )

In addition, management updated guidance for 2023, raising its own revenue expectations to $400 million (prev. $391 million) and adjusted EBITDA to $49 million (prev. $41 million). The market took positively both the results of the company and the positive forecasts for 2023.

Company's information (Company's information )

Drivers

Revenue growth: in my personal opinion, the main driver of revenue growth will continue to be the betting segment over the next few years. First of all, I would like to emphasize the possibility of increasing the prices of the company's products, I believe that this is possible, since the market for official data providers is still at the stage of development and rationalization. I believe that data operators will be able to increase the prices of their products in the face of growing consumer interest in the betting market. My thesis coincides with the statements of the company's management, which believes that price increases are possible within the next 12-18 months.

Scale and profitability: first of all, I would like to note the fact that the company is able to effectively scale the existing business model. Most operating expenses are fixed, so business growth (entering new markets, new segments, signing new customers) can immediately lead to an improvement in operating profitability. Also, I believe that continued improvement in EBITDA margin and the possibility of achieving a positive free cash flow in the second half of 2023 could serve as a catalyst for share price growth in the future.

Regulation: an increase in the number of states where online sports betting is legal is also a positive driver for both revenue growth in the US and business profitability. On the example of states such as Ohio and Massachusetts, we see that legalization is possible, and entering new markets does not lead to an increase in operating costs, which is positive for profitability. The company's costs for right fees, personnel, creation and maintenance of the overall IT system remain constant. Thus, when a company enters new regions, the business does not incur additional operating costs.

Risks

Competition: the risk of technological lagging behind competitors, a decrease in the functionality of IT products relative to competitors, and the loss of part of contracts with sports leagues can lead to customer withdrawal, a decrease in market share and a decrease in revenue growth. Given the high proportion of fixed costs, a decrease in revenue could lead to a significant deterioration in the operating margin of the business.

Valuation

I prefer to use a multiple to value a company because I find this method to be the most relevant for valuation. In my opinion, valuation using the DCF model is difficult, since the fair price of the shares is too sensitive to a large amount of input data, and accurate forecasting over the horizon of several years is difficult. For my valuation, I use an EV/Sales of 3.3, which is slightly higher than the industry average, but in line with a peer company with comparable revenue growth. As a peer company, I use Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), which trades at 3.5x on an EV/Sales multiple. In my opinion, SRAD is the closest analogue in terms of business model, business growth rates. I use the sales indicator in accordance with the updated guidance forecasts for 2023. Thus, according to my calculations, we still have a fundamental upside potential for the stock at 16%. You can see the details of my calculations in the chart below.

Personal calculations (Personal calculations)

Conclusion

Thus, I believe that the company operates in a stable and growing market, where its share is partly protected by the presence of such barriers to entry as copyrights and relations with sports leagues, as well as thanks to a unique technological offer. In addition, I believe that revenue growth will continue to not only support business growth, but also provide significant support to operating margins, as most operating expenses are fixed (right fees, personnel, IT). Thus, entering new markets or new states in the US market does not entail significant additional operating costs. I believe achieving positive free cash flow in the second half of 2023, improving margins and expanding into new markets thanks to the potential for legalization of online sports betting could serve as a catalyst for GENI stock growth going forward.