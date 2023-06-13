Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ramaco Resources: FCF Expected From Production Growth, And Undervalued

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
918 Followers

Summary

  • Ramaco Resources expects to double its coal production by 2026 and recently announced lower capex for 2023 and 2024.
  • The company's international sales and expansion plans in the Elk Creek Complex contribute to its potential for growth and increased stock value.
  • Despite risks such as debt levels, lower production, and market volatility, Ramaco Resources appears undervalued and could trade higher.

Belle dame âgée tenant un tas de billets de 100 $ avec une expression faciale surprise. Femme mûre gagnant de l'argent. Concept de finances et de personnes, femme âgée tenant des billets de banque de centaines de dollars

stefanamer/iStock via Getty Images

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) recently announced that it expects to double coal production by 2026. Besides, management announced that 2023 capex and 2024 capex could be lower than that in 2022. Taking into account the expected

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: DCF Model

Source: DCF Model

Source: DCF Model

Source: DCF Model

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
918 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of METC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.