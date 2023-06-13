The 5-Year Investment Plan: Real Time Or Real Money But Not Both

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We live in the "Real-Time" world, not in the "Time-Illusion" World. In other words, we live in an environment where time passes second by second, not where time is either eternal or timeless.

Lee Smolin described, by answering the question raised by Adam Greene:

“ Is time real or an illusion?... Diverse thinkers, from the ancient Greek philosophers through to modern day theorists, have called time an illusion. But is there any truth to it?... Diverse thinkers, from the ancient Greek philosophers through to contemporary quantum cosmology and eternal inflation theory, have called time an illusion. For them, the perception of time passing from present moment to present moment is an artefact of our psychology, so that anything real or true is real or true eternally and timelessly. The belief that reality lies in a timeless realm of truth, rather than in the flow of events our perceptions show us, might be supported by scientific argument but equally it reflects a metaphysical prejudice. Contemporary attempts to extend quantum theory to the cosmological, to encompass the whole Universe and not just a sub-system of it, are often couched in equations which suggest time is emergent from a timeless reality. But these attempts suffer from problems, both technical and conceptual, that are even more challenging than the usual conundrums of quantum theory. Several advances in the study of quantum gravity have shown that our four-dimensional space-time is only recovered in a version of the theory in which time is real and not emergent. I would hold that, contrary to the ancient metaphysical tradition, time is not only real, it is likely that it is the only aspect of reality we experience directly that is fundamental and not emergent from anything else.”

The Focus

The 5-Year-Investment Plan [5YIP] has a long-time horizon, starting 1 year (Table 1), another 4 Years, making 5 Investment Packs [IPs} (IP # 1 thru IP #5), investing $5K every month for 60 months) (Table 2), and then another 15 years (optional, shorter years or stopping, possible), without additional investment, continuing. (Table 3) (“Late Bull’s 5-Year-Investment Plan: A Numerical Illustration”)

1) The 5YIP is a 20-years (maximum) investment (in Nominal money). So how to convert the Investment [IC] into Real money.

2) If investors don't know the best way to handle the conversion options. Four Cohorts (# 4 thru # 1) are advised separately.

3) An explanation of how to read any publication, based upon Money illusion.

4) The market perspectives in the coming months.

What To DO When You Have Your Final Investment Capital [IC]

Congratulations for your IC!

Figure out your IC in Real money using the "72 Rule":: In 2023, with interest, 4% and 3% Your IC is a half of 2023 dollars in 18 years (2041) and 24 years (2046). In this case, your Nominal IC erodes very slowly so you don't have to speed up to transfer online savings or buy SPY.

Cohort # 4 (105 - 86): Transfer to online savings. The younger investors (i.e., 86 to 88) with a very large sum of Nest Egg, restart another "5YIP".

Cohort # 3 (85 - 66): Transfer your IC to online Savings or Buy SPY or A Vanguard Portfolio (i.e., VTI (50%) : BND (50%)).

Cohort # 2 (65 - 46): Start new "5YIP" if capital available. Buy SPY.

Cohort # 1 (45 - 26) Start new "5YIP".

In Case that You Have Any Questions on Any “Money Illusion” Related Publications

Any publications, based on “Money Illusion”, they lost “Real Time”, according to above quote.

Therefore, there is no “a couple of seconds” in my short-term trade. Furthermore, in near term, short term, or long term in our research are not available.

Consequently, they handle the time as being “true eternally and timelessly.”

The Market Perspective In Coming Weeks

The majority of investors believe that we entered "a new bull market, starting in an October-market bottom (S&P 500 at 3500). S&P 500 is now 4300 around, gaining +20%, so they said we are in a new bull market.

According to the Bear Market Criteria in A Bear? Or A Bull? It Really Doesn’t Matter, we have been in the Super Bull Market [SBM] since March 2009.

Investors on the Bull Camp may think why the SBM is so weak in June.

The answer is:

A lot of the Bears join the bull side, the behavior of the Bear-turned bulls [BTB] are quite different from the Bulls (in all the way, like me or my readers): The BTBs still buy some defensive stocks (Value and Dividend) while We, Loyal Bulls, Do Growth stocks and Bonds always with well-diversified portfolios.

As a result, the current sessions are very volatile due mainly to 1) a quick sector/leadership rotation" and 2) the counteractions of BTBs.

My advice is to: 1) play very conservatively every session, without committing in any big way. 2) hang on in a few weeks particularly.

I expect the confused market will stabilize in a Real Bull Way in a couple of weeks.

Concluding Remarks

Old bears, new bears, bears-turned bulls, and loyal bulls all together working on a fresh genuine Bull Trend.

Next Week Fed Meeting (June 13 & 14) will be a critical point to firm the solid nine weeks Uptrend.

We, all bulls, are patient until a clear road will be paved.

How long do we wait?

We have already waited for more than three years.

Why not for another half year or so.