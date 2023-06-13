Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
e.l.f. Beauty: Results Of Incredible Growth Story To Be Seen

Jun. 13, 2023 6:45 AM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)
Summary

  • e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. offers cosmetic and skin care products.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 13%, driven by an aggressive strategy to gain market share by disrupting the established incumbents.
  • Margins have improved over time but remain below its peers as the company invests in growth. This is the correct decision.
  • The company's current strategy should drive continued growth in the coming years.
  • e.l.f.'s valuation is rich, we suggest caution.

Autumn skincare and autumn makeup concept with beauty products on table

Beo88

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (e.l.f.) is an industry disruptor providing value to consumers through a superior price-to-quality ratio.
  • Revenue growth is fantastic and we think this should continue, with margins improving over
Chart
Data by YCharts

loreal estee lauder

e.l.f. financials (TIKR Terminal)

e.l.f

Quarterly growth (e.l.f.)

elf cosmetics

e.l.f. pricing (e.l.f.)

elf instagram tiktok

Social media impressions (e.l.f.)

elf products

Market positioning (e.l.f.)

elf

Y/Y growth v. the market (e.l.f.)

E.L.F cosmetics

market share growth (e.l.f.)

elf cosmetics

Management outlook (e.l.f.)

e.l.f

ELF Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

