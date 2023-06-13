Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Diamondback Energy: Good Company In A Weak Environment

Jun. 13, 2023 6:57 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)VNOM
Summary

  • Diamondback Energy reported 2023 first quarter earnings of $3.88 per share. This compares to $4.35 per share in Q1'22.
  • This quarter's oil-equivalent production was 425.022K Boep/d at a composite oil price of $49.72 per Boe compared with $69.60 a year ago.
  • I recommend buying FANG between $126 and $124 with potential lower support at $118.
Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

FreezeFrames

Introduction

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) released its first-quarter 2023 on May 1, 2023.

Note: This article updates my article published on Mars 20, 2023. I have been following Diamondback Energy since 2019.

1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

FANG Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Note: Oil revenues were $1,902 million, not including other operating income.

FANG announced the first quarter of 2023 results on May 1, 2023. The quarter's revenues were $1,925 million, with a net income of $712 million or $3.88 per diluted share. The adjusted net income was $4.10 per diluted share compared to $5.20 last year.

Diamondback's cash operating costs for the first quarter of 2023 were $11.61 per BOE compared to $11.36 in the prior-year quarter, including:

  • Lease operating expenses ("LOE") of $5.02 per BOE,
  • Cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $0.76 per BOE,
  • Production and ad valorem taxes of $4.05 per BOE
  • And gathering and transportation expenses of $1.78 per BOE.

Chart

FANG Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the FCF, which indicates $646 million.

Chart

FANG Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

As of March 31, 2023, FANG had approximately $46 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $7.126 billion, representing a net debt-to-Adj. EBITDA 0.87x. (see table below)

Table

FANG Balance Sheet (FANG Presentation)

Chart

FANG Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

FANG 1Q23 Production detail Oil, NG, NGL (Fun Trading)

Chart

FANG Quarterly Liquid Price History (Fun Trading)

Table

FANG 2023 Guidance (FANG Presentation)

Chart

FANG TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

Chart

FANG 1-Year Chart Brent NG prices (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

I trade short-term FANG frequently and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

