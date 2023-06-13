Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

StoneX: Pillar Of Global Financial Infrastructure; Presents Diverse Growth Prospects

Jun. 13, 2023 7:05 AM ETStoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
139 Followers

Summary

  • StoneX, a global financial services company, has experienced impressive growth with a 119.67% YoY increase in EBITDA in Q2 this year.
  • StoneX's unique business model, ability to adapt to macro conditions, and strong M&A activity contribute to its undervaluation and a 'strong buy' rating.
  • StoneX's diversified business model, focus on long-term diversification strategies, and aggressive M&A activity support its growth and resilience.

Man Staning In Shadow Of Large Percentage Sign

DNY59

StoneX (NASDAQ:SNEX) is a New York-based, global financial services company, operating across six principal areas: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, foreign exchange, and clearing and execution services.

In Q2 this year, StoneX recorded $16.16bn in revenues, alongside an

Quarterly Overview

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

Per segment Overview

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

Value proposition

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

Company Overview

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

StoneX (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

StoneX (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Business Structure

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

Macro and Micro Tailwinds

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

M&A Activity

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

Analyst Opinion

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
139 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SNEX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.