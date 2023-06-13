DNY59

StoneX (NASDAQ:SNEX) is a New York-based, global financial services company, operating across six principal areas: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, foreign exchange, and clearing and execution services.

In Q2 this year, StoneX recorded $16.16bn in revenues, alongside an EBITDA of $265.80mn, representing a 119.67% increase on a YoY basis. This impressive growth manifests a broader theme of growth, with 19.5% ROE, and 20Y operating revenue CAGR approaching 32%.

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

The firm generally segments itself between four client bases, including institutional clients, retail clients- with the City Index and Forex.com brands falling under StoneX, commercial clients- chiefly servicing risk management and price hedging, and payments products.

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

Introduction

Across all its activities, StoneX positions itself as an integral component of global financial infrastructure, offering niche and broad-based services to a variety of clients across the AUM continuum. This enables unified and resilient cash flows, with reduced sensitivity to macro headwinds.

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

StoneX has highlighted five primary theses, demonstrating the firm's propensity for long-run investor returns; the firm operates across less-covered verticals in finance, maintains a track record of growth and resilience, sustains a highly diverse and flexible base, is poised to leverage macro events, and opportunistically engages in M&A activity to maximize its growth footprint.

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

The confluence of StoneX's unique business model, its ability to operate given macro conditions, and strong M&A activity, in combination with a general undervaluation, leads me to rate the company a 'strong buy'.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, StoneX- up 19.72%- has experienced superior price growth to both TradingView's Brokers & Traders Index- up 15.00%- and the broad market, represented by the S&P 500 (SPY)- up 15.68%.

StoneX (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

I believe this mirrors StoneX's ability to adapt to macro circumstances and the intrinsic value of its diversified businesses. For instance, as commodity prices declined and StoneX's ability to earn fees from commodities diminished, demand for its interest rates and commodity hedging products increased correspondingly.

Comparable Companies

Since StoneX operates across a diverse range of businesses and many times uncovered markets (i.e. mid-market derivative products), it makes the most sense to compare the firm to similarly valued financial services companies. This includes investment banks and private equity firms alike, from Piper Sandler (PIPR) to BGC Partners (BGCP) and Lazard (LAZ) and PJT Partners (PJT).

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, while StoneX has performed well over the past year, the firm has experienced the second-poorest quarterly performance in spite of its multiples-demonstrated value and growth capabilities. While a downtrend in the past quarter was expected, with declining YoY Q2 earnings, I believe the market overreacted and continues to underprice the company for fear of sustained value loss.

StoneX's growth abilities are best exemplified by its earnings growth; although StoneX has posted impressive five-year revenue growth of 124.43%, the company has achieved high levels of margin-expansion, achieving, through organic and inorganic means, 5-year earnings growth of 3,219.35%.

Furthermore, the company maintains the second-lowest trailing and forward P/E ratios alongside the lowest P/S- demonstrating the company's significant scale advantage- and lowest P/B.

Valuation

My discounted cash flow analysis tells a similar story of undervaluation, estimating, at its base case, a fair price of $115.20, meaning StoneX, at its current price of $87.47, is undervalued by 24%.

The model, calculated through 5 years without perpetual growth, assumes a discount rate of 8%, a benchmark rate which adequately encompasses the company's relatively low cost of capital with low beta and an average debt/equity ratio. Additionally, I assume a conservative revenue growth rate of 6%, which is significantly lower than historic levels to incorporate potential recessionary or otherwise volatile scenarios.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's intrinsic valuation tool- which blends its relative valuation and the website's own DCF- largely supports my thesis of undervaluation, calculating a base case undervaluation of 35%, with fair value being $133.94.

As such, averaging out my valuation and Alpha Spread's, the true value of the stock is $124.57, with the stock discounted by 29.5%.

Intra-Organizational & Macro Drivers Alike Support Secular Cash Flow Growth

At its core, StoneX operates with its highly resilient and diversified business model. Said diversification extends across geography- serving clients from >180 countries, and end-markets- with products for retail, commercial, institutional, etc. clients, and an ultra-versatile, adaptable and interoperable product mix, encompassing a vast majority of asset classes. StoneX's cash flow diversity feeds into its long-term focus, enabling rapid scale and margin expansion, a flexible cost structure, and fostering an overall resilient organization.

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

As StoneX continues its long-term diversification strategies, it seeks to position itself to be conducive to macro tailwinds. For instance, greater market volatility over the past few years, particularly across interest rate swaps and commodities derivatives, has supported greater demand for StoneX products and market-making capabilities. Additionally, the rise of retail investing- well captured by Forex.com and City Index, the consolidating pressures of regulation, the underserviced mid-market client base, and increased globalization is well covered by StoneX's scale and capabilities.

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

The firm's efforts for organic value creation are topped off by its aggressive M&A activity, which seeks to further consolidate a highly-regulated market, expand the firm's client base, and expand the firm's ability to operate in new verticals. For instance, the firm's most recent acquisition of CDI, a global cotton merchant, expands StoneX's commodities presence while supporting the growth of the company's physical trade across production in Brazil and West Africa.

StoneX Q2'23 Presentation

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts echo my highly positive view of the company, estimating an average 1Y price increase of 29.19%, to a price of $113.00.

Seeking Alpha

This reflects a Wall Street consensus of the market's overreaction to StoneX's temporary earnings shortfalls and expected performance reversions.

Risks & Challenges

The Market May Face Reduced Liquidity

StoneX's business, whether it be market-making or financial structuring, is wholly dependent on continued market liquidity to sustain order flow and demand for its derivative products. In an era of continually increased interest rates, StoneX may not be able to make up for the lack of order flow across asset classes through rate swap activity alone.

Market Making Activities Depend Wholly on Third-Party Traffic

As aforementioned, StoneX's engagement in market-making is affected by developments in liquidity and markets separate from its own. Financial firms are inherently exposed to counter-party risk, though StoneX's scale and diverse volume of involvements make it even more sensitive.

Conclusion

I believe investors can expect StoneX to continue growing at double-digit CAGR, continually dominating the diverse range of markets and assets with which it deals, and taking advantage of macro tailwinds and opportunistic M&A deals in the process.