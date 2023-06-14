Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5-Star Dividend ETFs That Could Change Your Life

Jun. 14, 2023 7:00 AM ETJQUA, SYLD
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend ETFs let you invest in strategies, not individual companies, which is perfect for anyone who doesn't have the time, interest, or skill for individual stock picking.
  • I'm constantly looking for new world-beater ETFs to add to my ZEUS ETF list, which is what makes up 33% of my family's sovereign wealth fund/charitable trust.
  • Today I'm reviewing two Morningstar 5-star gold-rated ETFs that offer potentially life-changing fundamentals.
  • One is a superior alternative to the S&P 500, built around the quality factor using nine screening criteria.
  • The other is a Super GARP deep value ETF that has historically delivered 16% long-term returns, and Morningstar expects to keep delivering those kinds of returns in the future. This ETF is being added to my family's fund and turns the sensational six ETFs into the magnificent seven.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Lucky man

DragonImages

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, June 12th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As part of my mission to create the ultimate family sovereign wealth fund perpetual charitable trust for my family, I am building out a list of world-beater dividend

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

x

Fund Visualizer

x

Fund Visualizer

x

Fund Visualizer

x

Fund Visualizer

x

Fund Visualizer

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

x

Cambria Funds

x

Cambria Funds

x

Cambria Funds

x

Cambria Funds

x

Cambria Funds

x

Cambria Funds

x

Cambria Funds

x

Cambria Funds

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer

x

Portfolio Visualizer

x

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

xx

GOOG Class C + Class A is 1.5%. (Morningstar)

xx

Morningstar

xx

Morningstar

x

Morningstar

x

Morningstar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
  • my correction watchlist
  • my $2.5 million family charity hedge fund
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
  • real-time chatroom support
  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
104.97K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'll be buying the rest of the magnificent 7 ETFs by the end of the year.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.