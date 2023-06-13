Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bullish Sentiment Rises As FOMO Kicks In

Lance Roberts
Summary

  • Bullish sentiment has surged as the “Fear Of Missing Out,” or FOMO, kicked in in recent weeks.
  • Since the end of January, despite the Fed hiking rates, a bank solvency crisis, and weakening economic data, the market has continued to “climb a wall of worry.”.
  • The return to exuberance continues to rise as fears of a “recession” and “bear market” fade from investor memories.

Bullish sentiment has surged as the “Fear Of Missing Out,” or FOMO, kicked in in recent weeks. It is somewhat interesting to write this blog, given that we discussed the exact opposite roughly one year ago.

“Investor sentiment

Composite net bullish sentiment

AAII and Professional Investor Sentiment

net bullish sentiment

At that time, the conclusion was simple. If everyone remains bearish, such suggests the possibility of the market doing something no one expects.

Big AI 7 versus everything else

NAAIM vs. S&P 500 Index

AAII Bullish Sentiment vs stock market index

Net Bullish Ratio retail vs institutional vs stock market index

AAII Net Bullish Sentiment versus stock market index

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

