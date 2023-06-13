Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WalkMe: Teed Up For Government Contracts

Jun. 13, 2023 7:48 AM ETWalkMe Ltd. (WKME)
The Optimistic Investor
Summary

  • WalkMe's software focuses on tracking user behavior and providing UI elements for product adoption, primarily targeting large customers.
  • WalkMe's Q1 report showed slowing revenue growth amid cautious enterprise spending.
  • With its FedRAMP-ready status, WalkMe has set up the public sector as its next growth lever.

Fictitious Website Analytics

SpiffyJ/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Despite being hit hard by reduced enterprise spending, WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) should benefit from its strategic investments in the public sector. I would wait for Q3/Q4 earnings in case we get positive surprises.

What is WalkMe

WalkMe's customer roster

WalkMe's customer roster (walkme.com)

Competitive landscape of the DAP category

Competitive landscape of the DAP category (whatfix.com)

DAP customer counts

DAP customer counts (walkme.com)

Revenue growth and net margin projections used in modeling

Revenue growth and net margin projections used in modeling (Author's assumptions)

DCF valuation (base case)

DCF valuation (base case) (Author's calculations)

DCF valuation for scenario where revenue contribution from public segment turns out as management has commented.

DCF valuation for scenario where revenue contribution from public segment turns out as management has commented. (Author's calculation)

This article was written by

The Optimistic Investor
Been buying stocks on whims and optimism. Now blogging to make sense of the stocks I have collected over the years and not let my statistics degree go to waste.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WKME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

