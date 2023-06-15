Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pine Cliff Energy: A Call Option On Natural Gas With A 9.3% Yield

Jun. 15, 2023 10:30 AM ETPine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PIFYF), PNE:CA
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Pine Cliff Energy pays a generous dividend, which was fully backed in Q1.
  • It may not be fully covered in Q2 as the natural gas price is now trading below C$2.50 on a spot basis.
  • This means Pine Cliff is now more a trading vehicle than a long-term buy and hold (unless you have a very advantageous dividend tax regime).
Drilling Rigs

Doran Clark

Introduction

As my recent articles on Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE:CA) (OTCPK:PIFYF) have shown, I have had a pretty bullish stance on Pine Cliff Energy as the company was printing cash in 2021 and the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Production Breakdown

Pine Cliff Investor Relations

Income Statement

Pine Cliff Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Pine Cliff Investor Relations

Breakdown of reserves

Pine Cliff Investor Relations

PV10 Calculation

Pine Cliff Investor Relations

Breakdown of Used Prices

Pine Cliff Investor Relations

The Investment Doctor
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

