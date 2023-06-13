Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
COPEL: Hold It Until The State No Longer Owns It And Receive Dividends Meanwhile

Pedro Augusto Prazeres profile picture
Pedro Augusto Prazeres
Summary

  • Brazilian utility company COPEL is expected to undergo equity restructuring, potentially leading to the State of Paraná losing control and reducing its equity to around 10%.
  • Dividend distribution will probably decrease until 2024, but the yield will still be satisfactory at current price levels.
  • Despite trading at historically high multiples, COPEL's share price still has potential upside in the medium term, and long-term operational efficiency could bring higher returns for investors.
  • The restructuring is necessary for COPEL to raise funds to renew three important hydroelectric plant concessions, which are crucial for the company's future cash flows.
  • Regardless of the scenario, those who own the stock now should stick to them for a couple more years for the almost certain rewards.

A row of wind turbines in rural Spain towards sunset

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Timeline of corporation process

Timeline showing the steps of the corporation process. Please note that this info might be outdated by the time of reading. (COPEL's investor relations 1Q23 presentation)

Businessman giving bribe to accountant

freepik.com

Copel's dividend policy

COPEL's dividend policy as stated on their official website. (COPEL's investor relations dividends page)

Graphs and charts of Copel's debt and leverage structure

COPEL's leverage and debt according to 1Q 2023 results (COPEL's investor relations presentation)

Chart showing Copel's historical P/E in Brazilian Portuguese

COPEL's Historical P/E (TTM) (Status Invest)

Table comprising Brazilian interest rate policy decisions

Table comprising Brazilian interest rate policy decisions (Brazilian Central Bank (BCB))

This article was written by

Pedro Augusto Prazeres profile picture
Pedro Augusto Prazeres
English and Brazilian Portuguese translator, proofreader, editor, and content writer specializing in Finance, Economics, and Investments. My strategy is focused on wealth preservation, income, and long-term appreciation. My national portfolio is made of Brazilian hand-picked stocks and real estate funds, and my international one consists of ETFs (of Stocks and REITS) that cover the entire globe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

