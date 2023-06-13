Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diana Shipping: Dividend Yield Continues To Shine, Making It A Solid Income Play

Jun. 13, 2023 8:14 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)
Mairah Saleem profile picture
Mairah Saleem
17 Followers

Summary

  • Diana Shipping offers a compelling investment opportunity due to its strong balance sheet, attractive valuation metrics, and consistent dividend payments.
  • The company has secured two new time charter contracts for its Panamax dry bulk vessels, expected to generate significant revenue, and has refinanced its existing debt, improving its financial position.
  • Investors should be aware of inherent risks in the shipping industry, including fluctuating commodity prices and changes in global politics.
  • The company's modern fleet and focus on long-term contracts position it well for future growth.

Aerial view of Cargo Ship approaching port with tugboat.

bfk92

Investment Thesis

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has experienced a tumultuous year in terms of stock value, declining by approximately 26% as compared to its value at this time last year to a current price of $3.78. However, Diana Shipping Inc. has been consistently

Chart
Data by YCharts

Company overview stats

Diana Shipping Inc

Dry Bulk Freight rates

Trading Economics

This article was written by

Mairah Saleem profile picture
Mairah Saleem
17 Followers
Chartered Certified Accountant, Finance Professional, and Aspiring Financial Analyst. Capital Markets enthusiast, learned in deep-dive research and analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.