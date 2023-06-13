Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OMFL: Top Performing Business Cycle Investing Fund

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) outperforms the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) in both bull and bear markets.
  • OMFL dynamically adjusts its factor weights based on the current economic cycle, making it more aggressive during Recovery and Expansion phases and more defensive during Slowdown and Contraction phases.
  • The fund's 5-year average return of 13.8% per annum ranks it in the top percentile compared to the Large Blend category on Morningstar.

Winner

TommL/E+ via Getty Images

Recently, I wrote a review of the Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL), noting it was a solid multi-factor fund that dynamically adjust its factor weights depending on the current phase of

OMFL investment strategy

figure 1 - OMFL investment strategy (invesco.com)

OMFL sector allocations

Figure 2 - OMFL sector allocations (invesco.com)

IWB sector allocations

Figure 3 - IWB sector allocations (ishares.com)

OMFL factor allocations

Figure 4 - OMFL factor allocations (morningstar.com)

OMFL distribution

Figure 5 - OMFL distribution (Seeking Alpha)

OMFL historical returns

Figure 6 - OMFL historical returns (morningstar.com)

IWB historical returns

Figure 7 - IWB historical returns (morningstar.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.08K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OMFL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.