Introduction

You're now reading my third article on Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). My first article appeared in early December 2022, followed by a follow-up coverage in mid-March - both of my bullish calls aged extremely well. SMCI stock has become perhaps my best Buy-rated call here on Seeking Alpha if we annualize the resulting returns:

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

But like everything else in this world, a strong one-sided stock rally doesn't last forever - there are times when you need to soberly assess the situation and make a decision to exit or trim your position. Maybe early investors should get out right now when the stock has more than tripled in value since my first bullish call... Let's try to figure it out today.

What's Left From The Past Buy Thesis?

Last time I built my thesis around a few key points:

Strong Financial Performance: SMCI has shown impressive growth in revenue and gross profit, with improved margins and profitability. The company's focus on the US market has resulted in increased sales and reduced reliance on the Asian region. SMCI has also demonstrated positive trends in generating free cash flow and reducing net debt.

SMCI has shown impressive growth in revenue and gross profit, with improved margins and profitability. The company's focus on the US market has resulted in increased sales and reduced reliance on the Asian region. SMCI has also demonstrated positive trends in generating free cash flow and reducing net debt. Growing Demand and Market Opportunities: SMCI operates in a market with increasing demand for its products, particularly in areas related to AI, ML, and data processing. So based on the way the financials were improving, the company's products seemed to be well-positioned to benefit from the growth in these sectors going forward [that was also shown by market share gains at the time].

SMCI operates in a market with increasing demand for its products, particularly in areas related to AI, ML, and data processing. So based on the way the financials were improving, the company's products seemed to be well-positioned to benefit from the growth in these sectors going forward [that was also shown by market share gains at the time]. Undervaluation : SMCI's valuation seemed attractive compared to historical multiples, with the stock trading below its historical ranges in terms of EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples. When compared to peers and industry benchmarks, SMCI also appeared relatively cheap. My DCF modeling suggested at the time that the stock has a margin of safety even amid quite conservative assumptions.

: SMCI's valuation seemed attractive compared to historical multiples, with the stock trading below its historical ranges in terms of EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples. When compared to peers and industry benchmarks, SMCI also appeared relatively cheap. My DCF modeling suggested at the time that the stock has a margin of safety even amid quite conservative assumptions. Modest Market Expectations: The market assumed a 7.43% decline in earnings per share for FY2024, which wasn't consistent with the above conclusions and allowed SMCI to again outperform expectations.

The combination of these factors, along with the emergence of AI hype in the market, has given SMCI the kind of strong growth potential we're seeing now. But how relevant is it today?

First, my expectation that SMCI would beat underestimated forecasts came true - after the report in early May, the stock doubled on heavy volume.

Seeking Alpha News

The company maintained its full-year guidance of sales between $6.6 billion and $6.8 billion and EPS between $10.50 and $11. SMCI reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share for Q3 FY2023, with revenue declining 6% YoY to $1.28 billion. The company's supply chain issues seemed to have been resolved, which was one of the main things investors paid attention to - there should be fewer problems increasing supplies in the future, which was very positive news amid the growing market demand.

Margins were also notable - SMCI's non-GAAP gross margin improved 210 basis points y/y in Q3 FY23, while the non-GAAP EBIT margin increased 120 basis points y/y. Operating cash flow for the quarter was positive for the third consecutive quarter [$198 million vs. -$228 million in Q3 FY22] and free cash flow was $176 million, which doesn't compare to last year's FCF outflow of -$300 million.

SMCI's IR presentation [May 2, 2023]

The company's balance sheet looks quite healthy - the debt-to-equity ratio isn't a problem at less than 0.11 and the current ratio of over 2.4.

Data by YCharts

Super Micro is progressing with its Total IT Solutions initiative, offering rack-scale solutions and turn-key rack-level solutions to customers within a few weeks. They anticipate supporting up to 4,000 racks per month of global manufacturing capacity by the end of the year. The management still anticipates at least 20% revenue growth in the fiscal year 2024, driven by demand for AI platforms, Total IT solutions, and market share gains. It should also be noted that analysts now expect roughly this growth rate:

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

At the same time, however, SMCI's projected EPS growth for FY2024 is still several times lower than revenue growth, although forecasts have recently been revised exclusively in a positive direction:

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

This seems odd given how sensitive earnings per share are to revenue growth:

YCharts, author's notes

If the company has indeed solved most of its supply chain issues and is looking at massive TAM growth and revenue expansion, why would EPS in FY2024 increase by only 8.2% YoY while revenue is going to be up nearly 20% [also YoY]?

So from what I've described above, I can conclude that SMCI's prospects look good in a few years in terms of operations - 3 out of 4 of my bullish arguments are still valid today. But what about the stock price?

SMCI's Valuation Is Now A Little Concerning

Compared to how the company was trading 3 months ago, we see significant changes in valuation - that's immediately apparent as soon as you get to the main page of Super Micro Computer here on Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha's Quant System, SMCI's Factors

As you can see, the Valuation grade turned "from "A" 3 months ago to "D-" today. The multiple expansion looks crazy as SMCI has quickly closed the valuation gap I described in my previous article and even slightly outgrew it.

The stock is trading with a premium to its P/E, EV/EBITDA, P/B, and P/CF multiples, but it's still undervalued based on sales-related valuation ratios [EV/Sales and P/S]. However, if we take into account the growth of operational indicators - primarily profit - SMCI is still undervalued: its non-GAAP PEG ratio is 0.8 compared to the median of the IT sector of 1.79. This is a difference of >55%.

I'm puzzled by the fact that although SMCI stock is currently valued relatively reasonably relative to other companies in the industry, it's trading much higher than its historical multiples:

YCharts, author's compilation

Even if we assume that SMCI grows its business at 20% per year [expressed in terms of EPS growth] over the next 8 years, the stock looks fairly valued today according to my DCF napkin calculations, with a WACC of 12% and a terminal growth rate of 5% [for 10 years]. So the margin of safety seems to be gone now.

gurufocus.com, author's inputs

Insiders Started To Trim

It's not surprising that such a strong rally in SMCI stock, driven by AI hype and some idiosyncratic factors described above, caused insiders to gradually withdraw their money:

TrendSpider Software, SMCI, author's notes

To be more objective, I looked at more recent insider transactions and found that SMCI management also gave a negative signal to the market in February of this year, selling about half a million dollars' worth of shares at that time. It didn't trigger a violent reaction then - as is basically the case now [a week has passed since the last sales, and SMCI is up ~2% in that time]. But the recent transactions were much more massive in absolute terms. What if the insiders decided to trim their positions because they expect the stock to rise more slowly or cool off a bit?

Conclusion

I don't know the answer to my last question, but one thing is clear to me - the tripling of the stock has to lead to a price consolidation at some point. What will happen next - no one knows. But it seems to me that now is a good time to reduce one's exposure to SMCI and tech companies in general.

I could be wrong this time, and SMCI stock could continue to rise and rise because as far as I can see, it hasn't reached overvaluation relative to the industry yet. Therefore, this isn't a sell recommendation - the company obviously still has growth potential. However, in my opinion, this growth won't come immediately - a pullback is highly likely, which could trap all newcomers. This is exactly the share price development I expect soon - hence today's downgrade to Neutral.

Thanks for reading!