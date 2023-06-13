Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PBOC Surprise Rate Cut And A Strong U.K. Labor Market Report Ahead Of U.S. CPI

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar is under pressure and is weaker against nearly all the G10 currencies. It is mixed against the EM currencies.
  • The dollar gapped higher against the Chinese yuan for the second consecutive session and is higher against the South African rand, Mexican peso, and Turkish lira, among a few others.
  • Tokyo and Taiwan advanced by more than 1%, while nearly all the large bourses in the Asia-Pacific region advanced.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is edging higher for the second consecutive session, and US equity futures are firm.

Finance and business concept. Investment graph and rows growth of coins on display of market quotes, stock market and data, rate exchange, blue color tone.

ipopba

Overview

A surprise cut in China's seven-day repo and a stronger-than-expected UK employment report are the session's highlights ahead of the US CPI. The base effect alone suggests a sharp fall in the year-over-year rate, while the median forecast in

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.