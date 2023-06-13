Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lennar Stock Hits All-Time High Before Q2 Earnings: A Closer Look

Jun. 13, 2023 8:25 AM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.62K Followers

Summary

  • Lennar Corporation, the second-largest US homebuilder, is set to report its Q2 earnings amid a housing market that defies expectations due to unaffordable rates and tight existing housing supply.
  • Factors such as falling inflation, lower material costs, and potential market share gains contribute to a positive outlook for homebuilders like Lennar.
  • Caution is advised as risks like potential shifts in unemployment rates and the impact of rising interest rates could affect the housing market.

Home Builder Lennar Posts First Quarterly Profit In Two Years

Joe Raedle

Introduction

It's time to talk about the Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). America's second-largest homebuilder, with a market cap of roughly $37 billion, is about to report its second-quarter earnings tomorrow. That's not just interesting for people who own and follow the LEN

30-year fixed rate mortgage average in the US

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Lennar vs ITB vs SPY total return
Data by YCharts

Lennar Stock Chart

FINVIZ

Mortgage rate vs existing single-family home sales

Wells Fargo (Author Annotations)

New home sales

ING

Lumber price

TradingEconomics

Homebuilders poised to rally further with Fed pausing

Bloomberg

Homebuilders Outperform S&P 500

Bloomberg

New Privately-owned housing units

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Median sales price for new houses sold in the US

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Image

Estimize

Lennar EV to EBITDA
Data by YCharts

ITB ETF price

StockCharts (Black = HD, Black/Red = ITB)

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.62K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.